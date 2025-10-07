Ozzy Osbourne's Final Years: Rock Legend's Reclusive Daughter Aimee, 42, Reveals He Was 'Traumatized' After Facing Painful Health Struggles Before Death

In the new Paramount Plus documentary Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, Ozzy’s final six years before his death are explored. As fans know, he had a lot of health struggles leading up to his demise.

Ozzy Osbourne ’s daughter Aimee, who typically tends to stay out of the spotlight, has opened up about his final years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Aimee noted he was “traumatized” and unable to “bounce back” after his health troubles, which she said resulted in the “biggest heartbreak” with his canceled tour dates.

When the accident occurred, Ozzy had to cancel all remaining appearances and tour dates, as it affected a neck and spine injury Ozzy had gotten from a 2003 bike accident.

In one part, Aimee discusses an incident in 2019 when Ozzy fell, which put him in the hospital and resulted in him needing surgery.

“It was unbearable constantly, and I know Ozzy's a drama queen. He'll do anything for a pain pill, but it was for real,” she said.

“He was in hospital for weeks. I think just in a lot of shock, also traumatized, to fall like that and then go through that, and then not be able to bounce back like he had in the past, and then having to cancel the tour, that was really, I think, his biggest heartbreak,” she added. Ozzy’s wife, Sharon , revealed they brought Ozzy home after three months but his “pain never subsided.”

“We're kind of raised to believe doctors are superheroes in a way, and although they're very skilled - some of them - a lot of them don't really have the answers,” she shared.

Ozzy Osbourne said he had a 'great f------ time' in his time on earth.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” his family shared at the time of his death.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time.”

Even though he was struggling with his health, Ozzy kept a positive attitude as documented in one of his final interviews.

"I have made it to 2025. I can't walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I'm still alive,” he said. “I may be moaning that I can't walk but I look down the road and there's people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn't make it."

He also noted Sharon had asked him if he “had to do it over again” would he “change anything,” to which he said, “‘No. I had a great f------ time.’”