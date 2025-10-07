HOT PHOTOS! Christopher Meloni, Dolores Catania & Margaret Josephs Turn Heads at Lyme Gala as J.Lo Promotes New Film In NYC

RADAR ONLINE Has All The Hottest Pics. Scroll Down To See What All The Celebs Have Been Up To!

Source: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Christopher Meloni flanked Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs at the Global Lyme Alliance 10th Annual Gala at A Private Club on the UES in New York City, October 6, 2025.

Source: Marc Patrick/BFA.com.

Fern Mallis and Rosanna Scotto at the Global Lyme Alliance 10th Annual Gala at A Private Club on the UES in New York City, October 6, 2025.

Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez looked stylish in yellow while out promoting her new film 'Kiss of a Spider woman' in New York

Source: John Parra/Getty

Nelly performed at E11EVEN Miami on Saturday, October 4 for the launch of E11EVEN Vodka Presents Drink Pink Benefiting the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation.

Source: Gerber