HOT PHOTOS! Christopher Meloni, Dolores Catania & Margaret Josephs Turn Heads at Lyme Gala as J.Lo Promotes New Film In NYC
Oct. 7 2025, Published 9:42 a.m. ET
Christopher Meloni flanked Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs at the Global Lyme Alliance 10th Annual Gala at A Private Club on the UES in New York City, October 6, 2025.
Fern Mallis and Rosanna Scotto at the Global Lyme Alliance 10th Annual Gala at A Private Club on the UES in New York City, October 6, 2025.
Jennifer Lopez looked stylish in yellow while out promoting her new film 'Kiss of a Spider woman' in New York
Nelly performed at E11EVEN Miami on Saturday, October 4 for the launch of E11EVEN Vodka Presents Drink Pink Benefiting the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation.
Gerber and Erin Andrews teamed up for the launch of the Gerber Family-Friendly Restaurant Fund in New York City on September 30th 2025.