Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Photos

HOT PHOTOS! Christopher Meloni, Dolores Catania & Margaret Josephs Turn Heads at Lyme Gala as J.Lo Promotes New Film In NYC

hot photos radar onliune october pp
Source: Marc Patrick/BFA.com;MEGA

Oct. 7 2025, Published 9:42 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

RADAR ONLINE Has All The Hottest Pics.

Scroll Down To See What All The Celebs Have Been Up To!

Article continues below advertisement
chris dolores margaret radar
Source: Marc Patrick/BFA.com
Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google

Christopher Meloni flanked Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs at the Global Lyme Alliance 10th Annual Gala at A Private Club on the UES in New York City, October 6, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement
fern rosanna
Source: Marc Patrick/BFA.com.

Fern Mallis and Rosanna Scotto at the Global Lyme Alliance 10th Annual Gala at A Private Club on the UES in New York City, October 6, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement
jlo
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez looked stylish in yellow while out promoting her new film 'Kiss of a Spider woman' in New York

Article continues below advertisement
eleven
Source: John Parra/Getty

Nelly performed at E11EVEN Miami on Saturday, October 4 for the launch of E11EVEN Vodka Presents Drink Pink Benefiting the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON PHOTOS
picture of Pamela Anderson

Red Alert!: Pamela Anderson Shows Off her Latest Dramatic Image Change by Sporting Freshly Dyed Strawberry Blonde Hair at Paris Fashion Week

Photo of Corinna Kopf, Lil Tay, Annie Knight

OnlyFans Creators' Salary Exposed... as One Social Media Star Claims She Made OVER $40Million on X-Rated Platform

huck erin andrews
Source: Gerber

Gerber and Erin Andrews teamed up for the launch of the Gerber Family-Friendly Restaurant Fund in New York City on September 30th 2025.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.