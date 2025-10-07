Third Time Lucky?: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Spark Rumors They're Back Together Following 'Cozy' Red Carpet Appearance
Oct. 7 2025, Published 8:58 a.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have sparked rumors they've rekindled their relationships following a surprise reunion on the red carpet.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former couple made their first high-profile appearance together since their divorce in January at the New York premiere of the remake of Kiss Of The Spider Woman — which Lopez stars in and her ex-husband produced.
Ready For A Trilogy?
They were snapped smiling as they looked into each other's eyes at Monday night's event, after Lopez, 56, recently praised Affleck, 53, for helping the film come to life.
The cozy appearance sparked reconciliation rumors among some fans, with one posting a GIF of a stressed out Tiffany Pollard rubbing the temples of her head and writing on X: "Lord…they're gonna start this all over again."
Another said: "They are going home together."
A third user compared the two to Hollywood legends Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, who were also married to each other twice.
"It's sort of a modern Taylor-Burton romance. Two toxic personalities who can't be together but can't stay apart."
'A Modern Taylor-Burton Romance'
"There's some interesting body language going on there!" someone else chimed in.
Lopez stunned in a dramatic Harris Reed gown with an exaggerated corset that highlighted her famous hourglass figure.
Meanwhile Affleck looked dapper in a navy suit with a white button-up underneath, as he posed for photos on the red carpet, with his arm wrapped around his ex-wife.
Ahead of the screening, Lopez thanked her ex-husband while introducing the film. "Thank you so much, thank you everybody for being here tonight. Thank you, Ben, this movie wouldn’t have been made without Ben and without Artist Equity," she said.
Lopez also earlier claimed she was "born" to play the part, saying: "I told him this was the role I was born to play and I wanted to do it and he was like, 'Okay.' And he helped make it happen," she recalled.
Affleck Praise
Lopez plays an imaginary figure named Aurora, who was dreamed up by jailed gay hairdresser Luis Molina, in Kiss of the Spider Woman, out October 10.
Just hours earlier, Lopez had a fierce response to an awkward question about her ex-husband during a chat on The Today Show.
As host Craig Melvin asked: "In the middle of filming this elaborate, beautiful musical, your divorce was also finalized with Ben" with the star cutting him off mid-sentence.
Lopez pointed at Melvin and said: "There you go! Look at this guy!" before laughing awkwardly.
Melvin responded: "But then I read that your ex is an executive producer on the film."
Lopez took the high road and said: "If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made. And I will always give him that credit."
Back in August 2024, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on their second wedding anniversary, citing "irreconcilable differences."
After their divorce was finalized earlier this year, she said she "had so much fun."
They had previously been in a relationship back in the early 2000s and rekindled their romance in 2021 before tying the knot a year later.