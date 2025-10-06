Jennifer Lopez Cuts Off Craig Melvin and Refuses Ben Affleck Divorce Questions after 'Today' Host 'Ambushed' Her in Awkward Interview
Oct. 6 2025, Published 3:29 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez has clapped back at Craig Melvin after the Today show host tried to sneak in a question about her divorce from Ben Affleck during an interview, RadarOnline.com can share.
The actress was there to promote her new film adaptation of the musical "Kiss of the Spider Woman," but it was Melvin who ended up getting the real kiss off.
Lopez is in the middle of her publicity tour for the movie, which hits theaters Friday, October 10.
During Monday's stop at the Today show, Melvin tried to trap the 56-year-old in his web.
"In the middle of filming this elaborate, beautiful musical, your divorce was also finalized with Ben," Melvin slyly mentioned before Lopez immediately interrupted him with a condescending: "There you go! Look at this guy!"
Melvin stuttered and squirmed in his seat before bringing up the fact that Affleck is an executive producer on the film. Lopez laughed off the question, then thanked the man she had been married to for just under three years.
"If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made," she said. "And I will always give him that credit."
The Jenny from the Block singer did let her guard down a bit when she then confessed: "And yeah, things happen, you have to keep going."
She added: "Doing this project was such a dream come true for me that it really got me through to kind of survive a moment that was difficult in my personal life as well."
Harsh Online Feedback
Online, fans praised her handling of the question while shading Melvin.
"What a clever way to answer, good for her," one person commented, as another agreed: "Gotta love her…she knew exactly what he wanted and she gave him 'some tea' without spilling too much."
A third blasted: "Craig, just stop it, enough. She’s happy and thriving."
One person slammed: "Would they be asking a man about his divorce? She handled her business."
And one complimented: "JLo handled that awkward line of questioning with professionalism and grace."
Lopez 'Liberated' By Divorce
Lopez has been doing some of her best acting when deflecting comments about her failed marriage, but those close to the singer reveal her upbeat remarks are masking her real pain.
The two were married in 2022, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement. Their rekindled romance drew headlines worldwide, but the relationship crumbled in April 2024, and their divorce was finalized this January.
Lopez now insists the split has been liberating, saying it forced her to grow and become "more self-aware," yet insiders say her public confidence hides the sting of heartbreak.
One source claimed: "Jennifer is putting on a brave face, but behind closed doors, she’s hurting. She tells people the divorce was the best thing for her, but it's also a way to protect herself. Saying she's thriving makes it easier to deal with the fact that another marriage has ended in disappointment."
Amy Schumer Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss in New Photo After Internet Trolls' Comments About Her 'Moon Face' Led to Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis
Concern for Lopez
Lopez is trying to put on a happy face and spin the narrative by gushing over her renewed focus on enjoying life, calling the past summer "the best summer I've ever had."
Yet those around her remain cautious.
A friend said: "Jennifer thrives on love stories, and she wanted this one to be forever. Saying the divorce is the best thing to happen makes it sound like she's in control, but the truth is, she's still devastated it didn't work out.
"She may be convincing the public, but she hasn't convinced herself."