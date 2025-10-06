Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Cuts Off Craig Melvin and Refuses Ben Affleck Divorce Questions after 'Today' Host 'Ambushed' Her in Awkward Interview

craig melvin, ben affleck, jennifer lopez
Source: mega

Craig Melvin surprised Jennifer Lopez with a question about her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 6 2025, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jennifer Lopez has clapped back at Craig Melvin after the Today show host tried to sneak in a question about her divorce from Ben Affleck during an interview, RadarOnline.com can share.

The actress was there to promote her new film adaptation of the musical "Kiss of the Spider Woman," but it was Melvin who ended up getting the real kiss off.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
craig melvin, jennifer lopez
Source: nbc

Lopez quickly shut the host down before he could get an answer.

Lopez is in the middle of her publicity tour for the movie, which hits theaters Friday, October 10.

During Monday's stop at the Today show, Melvin tried to trap the 56-year-old in his web.

"In the middle of filming this elaborate, beautiful musical, your divorce was also finalized with Ben," Melvin slyly mentioned before Lopez immediately interrupted him with a condescending: "There you go! Look at this guy!"

Melvin stuttered and squirmed in his seat before bringing up the fact that Affleck is an executive producer on the film. Lopez laughed off the question, then thanked the man she had been married to for just under three years.

"If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made," she said. "And I will always give him that credit."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: instagram.com/todayshow

The Jenny from the Block singer did let her guard down a bit when she then confessed: "And yeah, things happen, you have to keep going."

She added: "Doing this project was such a dream come true for me that it really got me through to kind of survive a moment that was difficult in my personal life as well."

Article continues below advertisement

Harsh Online Feedback

ben affleck, jennifer lopez
Source: mega

Affleck and Lopez finalized their divorce earlier this year.

Online, fans praised her handling of the question while shading Melvin.

"What a clever way to answer, good for her," one person commented, as another agreed: "Gotta love her…she knew exactly what he wanted and she gave him 'some tea' without spilling too much."

A third blasted: "Craig, just stop it, enough. She’s happy and thriving."

One person slammed: "Would they be asking a man about his divorce? She handled her business."

And one complimented: "JLo handled that awkward line of questioning with professionalism and grace."

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez 'Liberated' By Divorce

ben affleck, jennifer lopez
Source: mega

The two had been married since 2022.

Lopez has been doing some of her best acting when deflecting comments about her failed marriage, but those close to the singer reveal her upbeat remarks are masking her real pain.

The two were married in 2022, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement. Their rekindled romance drew headlines worldwide, but the relationship crumbled in April 2024, and their divorce was finalized this January.

Lopez now insists the split has been liberating, saying it forced her to grow and become "more self-aware," yet insiders say her public confidence hides the sting of heartbreak.

One source claimed: "Jennifer is putting on a brave face, but behind closed doors, she’s hurting. She tells people the divorce was the best thing for her, but it's also a way to protect herself. Saying she's thriving makes it easier to deal with the fact that another marriage has ended in disappointment."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss in New Photo After Internet Trolls' Comments About Her 'Moon Face' Led to Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis

Split photo of Rosie O'Donnell and Donald Trump

Rosie O'Donnell's Warning: Leftie Comic Claims Trump Will End U.S. Democracy After Prez Threatened to Revoke Her Citizenship — 'What's Coming is Fascism, Pure and Simple'

Concern for Lopez

jennifer lopez
Source: mega

Friends have confessed Lopez has taken it hard.

Lopez is trying to put on a happy face and spin the narrative by gushing over her renewed focus on enjoying life, calling the past summer "the best summer I've ever had."

Yet those around her remain cautious.

A friend said: "Jennifer thrives on love stories, and she wanted this one to be forever. Saying the divorce is the best thing to happen makes it sound like she's in control, but the truth is, she's still devastated it didn't work out.

"She may be convincing the public, but she hasn't convinced herself."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.