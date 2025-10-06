'He's Trying to Kill Me': Mark Sanchez's Alleged Victim, 69, Claims He 'Kept Coming At Him' During Bloody Stabbing Altercation... as Ex-NFL Star Faces Upgraded Felony Battery Charge

According to court documents obtained by a media outlet , he told police he thought “this guy is trying to kill me” when they got into a dispute in an alley between the Westin Hotel and the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown around 12:30 a.m. on October 4.

The 69-year-old man whom Mark Sanchez allegedly attacked has revealed details of their confrontation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mark Sanchez allegedly smelled like alcohol when he approached the 69-year-old man who ended up stabbing him.

Minutes later, cops were called to Loughmiller’s Pub and Eatery. Upon arriving, cops found Sanchez with multiple stab wounds on his upper torso and the 69-year-old delivery driver with cuts to his face that were bleeding.

When Sanchez approached the man, he allegedly appeared intoxicated and smelled like alcohol.

The probable cause affidavit claimed Sanchez told the man he’d spoken to hotel management and his truck wasn’t supposed to be there.

When the worker called his supervisor, Sanchez allegedly blocked him and wouldn’t leave.

Security footage showed Sanchez jogging into the alley, conversing with the man, and then climbing onto the driver’s side of his truck. The two men are then seen circling the vehicle prior to the incident becoming physical.