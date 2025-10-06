Your tip
'He's Trying to Kill Me': Mark Sanchez's Alleged Victim, 69, Claims He 'Kept Coming At Him' During Bloody Stabbing Altercation... as Ex-NFL Star Faces Upgraded Felony Battery Charge

Mark Sanchez's alleged victim detailed the stabbing incident in court documents.

Oct. 6 2025, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

The 69-year-old man whom Mark Sanchez allegedly attacked has revealed details of their confrontation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by a media outlet, he told police he thought “this guy is trying to kill me” when they got into a dispute in an alley between the Westin Hotel and the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown around 12:30 a.m. on October 4.

Mark Sanchez Was Found With Multiple Stab Wounds

Mark Sanchez allegedly smelled like alcohol when he approached the 69-year-old man who ended up stabbing him.

Minutes later, cops were called to Loughmiller’s Pub and Eatery. Upon arriving, cops found Sanchez with multiple stab wounds on his upper torso and the 69-year-old delivery driver with cuts to his face that were bleeding.

When Sanchez approached the man, he allegedly appeared intoxicated and smelled like alcohol.

The probable cause affidavit claimed Sanchez told the man he’d spoken to hotel management and his truck wasn’t supposed to be there.

When the worker called his supervisor, Sanchez allegedly blocked him and wouldn’t leave.

Security footage showed Sanchez jogging into the alley, conversing with the man, and then climbing onto the driver’s side of his truck. The two men are then seen circling the vehicle prior to the incident becoming physical.

The 69-Year-Old Man Claims Mark Sanchez 'Kept Coming at Him'

The 69-year-old man claimed Mark Sanchez 'kept coming at him.'

The man claimed he used pepper spray to defend himself, but Sanchez "kept coming at him," leading him to pull out the knife and stab him multiple times in self-defense.

According to the documents, investigators allege video footage gathered from a nearby hotel “closely matches” what the 69-year-old alleged.

A witness who was sitting in a nearby car said he saw two men “recording each other” on their phones prior to the fight beginning. Later, he said one man fell to the curb, as the other ran through the alley.

Police have obtained a knife from the driver’s side of the truck and got search warrants for Sanchez’s clothing and cellphone.

Mark Sanchez's Charges and Arrest

Marck Sanchez has a court hearing scheduled for October 7.

On October 5, Sanchez was charged with battery resulting in injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. He was hospitalized after his stab wounds and was arrested while there. Sanchez was released on a $300 cash bond.

On October 6, one of his charges was upgraded to a level 5 felony charge, which carries up to five years behind bars.

His court hearing is scheduled for October 7 at 8:30 a.m.

'Thoughts and Prayers' Were Sent to Mark Sanchez

'Thoughts and prayers' were sent to Mark Sanchez in the wake of his stabbing.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Sanchez was set to host Fox NFL Kickoff on October 5.

"Friday night in Indianapolis, one of our team members, Mark Sanchez, was involved in an incident that we are still trying to wrap our heads around,” host Charissa Thompson said on the broadcast. "At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and all of those involved."

"I'm Chris Myers, along with Brady Quinn, who is stepping in for Mark Sanchez," Chris Myers added. "And obviously we all want to send out our thoughts and prayers to Mark and those involved in Friday’s incident, as we get ready for today’s game."

