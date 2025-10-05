Former NFL Star Turned Broadcaster Mark Sanchez Arrested After Getting Stabbed in Late-Night Indianapolis Brawl
Oct. 5 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez was arrested early after getting stabbed during a physical altercation in downtown Indianapolis, RadarOnline.com can report.
Sanchez in Custody
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said in a statement on Saturday, October 4, that Sanchez, 38, was taken into custody at a hospital after investigators determined he was involved in a physical altercation that left two men injured near Senate Avenue and West Washington Street around 12:30 a.m.
"After further investigation and following consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, IMPD arrested 38-year-old Mark Sanchez for his alleged role in this incident," the department said. "Sanchez was arrested at the hospital for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication, all of which are misdemeanors. All involved parties have been identified, and no further individuals are being sought by detectives."
Authorities said Sanchez remains hospitalized and has not yet been booked into the Marion County Adult Detention Center. The case has been referred to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office for a charging decision.
The Investigation
Earlier Saturday, police did not identify Sanchez by name but said detectives were investigating a "non-random" altercation between two men who were not local residents. One man was stabbed and the other sustained lacerations. Both were treated at area hospitals, and the stabbing victim was listed in stable condition.
Fox Sports later confirmed that Sanchez was involved. "Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition," the network said in a statement on social media. "We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family's privacy during this time."
Sanchez's Background
Sanchez had traveled to Indianapolis to call Sunday’s Colts vs. Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium for Fox Sports. The former quarterback transitioned to broadcasting after a 10-season NFL career, most notably with the New York Jets, who drafted him fifth overall in 2009. He also hosts Fox’s Rearview podcast, where he interviews NFL players including Josh Allen, Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield.
Sanchez married Shameless actress Perry Mattfeld in May 2023 in Mexico. The couple share a son, Daniel, and welcomed twins earlier this year.
Support from Fans
Messages of support poured in across social media from fans and former teammates. “Sending our thoughts and love to Mark Sanchez and his family. Hoping for a speedy recovery, 6,” the Jets’ official X account posted.
Eric Adams, Head of News Strategy for the Jets, added, “Mark Sanchez is a good person, somebody you want as a teammate in life or on the field. He is also a husband and a proud father. This is shocking and sad news, but stable is a good sign.”
“Prayers up for my guy and USC brother Mark Sanchez. This is ridiculous!” former Jets receiver Keyshawn Johnson wrote, while ex-teammate Damien Woody added, “Prayers to my former teammate. Just crazy.”