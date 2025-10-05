Former NFL Star Turned Broadcaster Mark Sanchez Arrested After Getting Stabbed in Late-Night Indianapolis Brawl

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said in a statement on Saturday, October 4, that Sanchez, 38, was taken into custody at a hospital after investigators determined he was involved in a physical altercation that left two men injured near Senate Avenue and West Washington Street around 12:30 a.m.

"After further investigation and following consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, IMPD arrested 38-year-old Mark Sanchez for his alleged role in this incident," the department said. "Sanchez was arrested at the hospital for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication, all of which are misdemeanors. All involved parties have been identified, and no further individuals are being sought by detectives."

Authorities said Sanchez remains hospitalized and has not yet been booked into the Marion County Adult Detention Center. The case has been referred to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office for a charging decision.