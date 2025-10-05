EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla 'Irritating King Charles Beyond Belief' With This One Grand Request For Change to 775-Room Buckingham Palace

Queen Camilla is said to be testing King Charles' patience with a determined push to add a library to Buckingham Palace as part of its $499 million renovation – a request insiders tell RadarOnline.com is "irritating him beyond belief." The 78-year-old Queen has long championed literacy and is reportedly insistent that the overhaul of the iconic royal residence, due for completion in 2027, includes the creation of a formal library. Buckingham Palace contains 775 rooms but has lacked a library since King George IV donated the King's Library to the British Museum in the early 19th century.

A Clash of Priorities

Camilla is said to view the omission as "unthinkable," though Charles, also 76, is reportedly frustrated that she has waded into palace infrastructure after previously pledging to keep her distance. A palace insider revealed: "Books and reading have always been central to Camilla's life, and she thinks it's ridiculous that the monarch's residence doesn’t include a library. She's made it clear to Charles that this is her single, most important request. But he finds it frustrating. The size and expense of the renovation are already weighing heavily on him, and her demand for an additional room drives him to distraction."

Tradition Versus Legacy

Another source shared: "Charles admires her dedication to promoting literacy, but he resents having palace plans challenged. He feels she's going against her own principle of staying out of structural decisions. It's turned into a source of friction between them. For Charles, the issue is one of tradition and practicality; for Camilla, it's about creating a cultural legacy." The palace refurbishment – expected to take more than a decade in total – is costing taxpayers nearly $500 million. While the overhaul includes modernized heating, plumbing, and electrics, Camilla is pressing for the inclusion of the new space.

Camilla's Vision for Buckingham Palace

A courtier noted: "The Queen feels the monarchy has a duty to promote learning, and she wants a permanent library at Buckingham Palace to embody that belief. She considers it one of the most worthwhile features of the entire renovation. Charles, on the other hand, feels the project is already expensive and disruptive without further additions." Camilla's push comes as other members of the family chart their own paths. Prince William and Princess Kate, both 43, are reportedly preparing to move into Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom property in Windsor Great Park, which they intend to make their "forever home."

Determined to Leave Her Mark

