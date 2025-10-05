Rock 'n' Roll Royalty in Mourning: Tina Turner's Son Ike Jr. Dead at 67 as Family Grapples with Decades of Heartache
Oct. 5 2025, Published 1:57 p.m. ET
Ike Turner Jr., the son of music legends Tina and Ike Turner, has died at the age of 67, RadarOnline.com can report.
His death was confirmed by Tina's niece, Jacqueline Bullock, who told outlets that he passed away on Saturday at a Los Angeles hospital following kidney failure.
Jacqueline said Ike Jr. had been battling severe heart issues for years, and his health had been in steady decline. He also suffered a stroke in early September.
Born in 1958 to Ike Turner Sr. and Lorraine Taylor, Ike Jr. was adopted by Tina Turner during her marriage to Ike Sr. Following his parents' turbulent split, he briefly worked as Tina's sound engineer, though their professional collaboration was short-lived.
Ike Jr. was one of four children tied to the famed couple's complicated legacy. While he largely stayed out of the spotlight in his later years, he remained deeply connected to both of his parents' storied musical histories.
His father, Ike Turner Sr., died in 2007
The death of Ike Jr. comes just over two years after Tina's own passing. The "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" died peacefully at her home near Zurich, Switzerland, on May 24, 2023, at the age of 83. The What's Love Got to Do with It hitmaker had battled high blood pressure, kidney disease, and intestinal cancer.
Before her death, Tina was candid about the heartbreak of losing her eldest son, Craig Raymond Turner, who died by suicide in 2018 at the age of 59. Craig, an estate agent, was found dead at his Studio City, California home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was Tina's son with saxophonist Raymond Hill, later adopted by Ike Turner Sr.
Friends of the singer revealed that Tina never recovered from Craig’s death. A source told RadarOnline.com: "Tina died obsessed with his death, and would constantly replay his last voicemails looking for a clue that may have led to her saving him. Of course, there was nothing she could have done and it is just sad she went to her death with this regret."
In a documentary before her passing, Tina spoke openly about her son’s loneliness: "I still don’t know what took him to the edge, because I have no idea what pulled him down, except something that followed him with loneliness. I think it was something with being alone — he was an introverted person, he was very shy."
Reflecting on their final conversations, she said: "The last couple of times we talked the conversation was different. There was no, 'Hi dear,' and he said, 'I just want to hear your voice and that laugh of yours.' And I thought after, 'He never used to say things like that – that laugh of yours?'"