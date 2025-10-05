Rock 'n' Roll Royalty in Mourning: Tina Turner's Son Ike Jr. Dead at 67 as Family Grapples with Decades of Heartache

The death of Ike Jr. comes just over two years after Tina's own passing. The "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" died peacefully at her home near Zurich, Switzerland, on May 24, 2023, at the age of 83. The What's Love Got to Do with It hitmaker had battled high blood pressure, kidney disease, and intestinal cancer.

Before her death, Tina was candid about the heartbreak of losing her eldest son, Craig Raymond Turner, who died by suicide in 2018 at the age of 59. Craig, an estate agent, was found dead at his Studio City, California home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was Tina's son with saxophonist Raymond Hill, later adopted by Ike Turner Sr.

Friends of the singer revealed that Tina never recovered from Craig’s death. A source told RadarOnline.com: "Tina died obsessed with his death, and would constantly replay his last voicemails looking for a clue that may have led to her saving him. Of course, there was nothing she could have done and it is just sad she went to her death with this regret."