Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Tina Turner
Exclusive

Tina Turner's Son Ike Jr. Released From Jail 79 Days After Drug Arrest, Tampering With Evidence Charge Dropped

tina turner son arrested
Source: MEGA; BRAZORIA COUNTY JAIL

Ike Turner Jr. spent 79 days behind bars.

By:

Aug. 29 2023, Published 12:44 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Tina Turner's son is a free man. Ike Turner Jr. was released from Brazoria County Jail in Texas nearly three months after being charged with possessing a controlled substance and tampering with evidence for allegedly trying to "eat the drugs," RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Article continues below advertisement
tina turner son ronnie dead
Source: MEGA

Ike Turner Jr. was arrested on May 6 for having crack cocaine.

Jail records obtained by RadarOnline.com showed that Ike Jr. was released from police custody on July 24 for time served in connection to the drug charge. The jail records also revealed that the tampering of evidence charge was dropped.

Tina's son — who she adopted after Ike Turner's previous relationship with Lorraine Taylor — spent a total of 79 days behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Ike Jr. was arrested by the Alvin Police Department on May 6. Officers seized 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and .7 grams of methamphetamine after pulling him over for an equipment violation. The arrest report noted that law enforcement noticed the headlight or taillight was out on the white 2013 Ford Fusion he was driving.

The traffic stop went haywire, with police accusing Tina's son of attempting to conceal the drugs by consuming them.

ike turner jr
Source: BRAZORIA COUNTY JAIL

Authorities accused him of trying to "eat the drugs before the officers could seize them."

Article continues below advertisement

"He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him," Capt. Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin Police Department noted. Ike Jr.'s female passenger was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamines).

RadarOnline.com obtained Ike Jr.'s mugshot, showing Tina's son wearing a mustard-colored shirt and clear-rimmed glasses. He was listed as 5'8" and only 148 pounds.

MORE ON:
Tina Turner

His arrest happened only weeks before the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll died. Tina passed away at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, on May 24 after a battle with a "long illness." The Private Dancer singer was 83 years old.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
tina turner cremated cause of death
Source: MEGA

Tina died in May at 83 after a battle with a long illness.

One of Tina's sons, Ronnie, died from colon cancer complications on December 8, 2022. RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that the medical examiner listed Ronnie's place of death as "sidewalk," and a 911 call was placed by someone who said he was having trouble breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ronnie was 62. He wasn't the only child that the musical icon lost.

Article continues below advertisement
tina turner cremated cause of death
Source: MEGA

Tina lost two sons in her lifetime: Ronnie and Raymond.

Four years before Ronnie's passing, Turner's firstborn child, Raymond, took his own life. In 2018, Craig died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found at his home in Studio City, CA.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.