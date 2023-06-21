Tina Turner's Son Ike Jr. Arrested for Crack Possession and Tampering With Evidence: 'He Tried to Eat The Drugs'
Tina Turner and Ike Turner's son, Ike Turner Jr., was arrested for crack cocaine possession and tampering with evidence after allegedly trying to "eat the drugs," RadarOnline.com has discovered.
Police records show that Ike Jr., 64, was taken into custody by the Alvin Police Department in Texas on May 6 and thrown in Brazoria County Jail, where he remains after failing to post $70,000 bail.
Tina's son — who she adopted after Ike's previous relationship with Lorraine Taylor — was charged with possessing a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
An unrelated outstanding warrant was also noted on the incident report, according to PEOPLE, who broke the story.
The report stated that Ike Jr. was pulled over by police at a traffic light at 12:09 AM for an equipment violation after law enforcement noticed his headlight or taillight was out on the white 2013 Ford Fusion he was driving.
The officers seized 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and .7 grams of methamphetamine and noted that Ike Jr. attempted to conceal the drugs by consuming them.
"He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him," Capt. Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin Police Department noted. Ike Jr.'s female passenger, Jessica Salinas-Esquivel, was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamines). In the mugshot obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tina's son did not look pleased, wearing a mustard-colored shirt and clear-rimmed glasses. He's also listed as 5'8" and only 148 pounds.
His arrest happened 18 days before Tina's death. We reached out to Tina's rep for comment.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll died in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, on May 24 after a battle with a "long illness." The Private Dancer singer was 83 years old.
Besides Ike Jr., Tina had three other sons, including her other adopted child Michael and two deceased ones, Raymond and Ronnie.
Sadly, Ronnie Turner, 62, died from colon cancer complications on December 8, just five months before her death. RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that the medical examiner listed Ronnie's place of death as "sidewalk," and a 911 call was placed by someone who said that Ronnie was having trouble breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Four years before Ronnie's passing, Turner's firstborn child, Craig Raymond Turner, took his own life. In 2018, Craig died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found at his home in Studio City, CA.
The What's Love Got To Do With It singer had Craig when she was just 18 with Ike's saxophonist, Raymond Hill. After Turner wed Ike in 1962, he adopted Craig.