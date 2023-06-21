Tina Turner's Son Ike Jr. Arrested for Crack Possession and Tampering With Evidence: 'He Tried to Eat The Drugs'

Tina Turner and Ike Turner's son, Ike Turner Jr., was arrested for crack cocaine possession and tampering with evidence after allegedly trying to "eat the drugs," RadarOnline.com has discovered.

Police records show that Ike Jr., 64, was taken into custody by the Alvin Police Department in Texas on May 6 and thrown in Brazoria County Jail, where he remains after failing to post $70,000 bail.