Ozzy's Tragic Confession: Rock Legend Admits He Nearly Took His Own Life After Botched Surgery Left Him in Agony

The documentary also features candid reflections from Ozzy's family, who describe how the failed medical procedures accelerated his physical decline.

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, 72, says the botched neck operation "triggered" his health collapse, already worsened by Parkinson's disease — a condition Ozzy revealed publicly in 2020.

According to Sharon, another doctor later told her the surgery had been too "aggressive." She explained that surgeons had used screws and metal plates "which didn't need doing," and that they "caused even more damage". Though another specialist tried to "patch him up," she said, "the main damage was done."

Their son Jack Osbourne, 39, said his father's condition left him furious. "The Parkinson's is progressing, but the main problem is the nerve damage from the bad neck surgery," he says.

"That f------ doctor stripped him of his abilities to move." Jack added, "It makes me so angry, because I felt like all this could have been avoided."