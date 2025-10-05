Ozzy's Tragic Confession: Rock Legend Admits He Nearly Took His Own Life After Botched Surgery Left Him in Agony
Oct. 5 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne revealed he once considered taking his own life after a disastrous neck surgery left him in agony and despair before he passed away, RadarOnline.com can report.
"The thought of not doing any gigs anymore — I went really into depression," the late Prince of Darkness said in the upcoming Paramount+ documentary Ozzy: No Escape From Now. "I'm on antidepressants now, actually. Because I was getting ready to off myself at some point."
Ozzy's Surgery
The 76-year-old Black Sabbath frontman — who died on July 22 — endured years of pain following surgeries on his neck and spine after a 2019 fall. The incident displaced metal rods implanted during recovery from a 2003 ATV crash, compounding earlier injuries and forcing him into multiple operations.
Although the surgery made him consider suicide, Osbourne admitted that his dark humor and fear of botching the act ultimately stopped him.
"I'll go there in my head, and I go, 'What are you f------ talking about?' Because knowing me, I'd half-do it and I'd be half-dead," the late singer says in the documentary. "I mean, I wouldn't die, you know? That's my luck."
Ozzy's Family
The documentary also features candid reflections from Ozzy's family, who describe how the failed medical procedures accelerated his physical decline.
His wife, Sharon Osbourne, 72, says the botched neck operation "triggered" his health collapse, already worsened by Parkinson's disease — a condition Ozzy revealed publicly in 2020.
According to Sharon, another doctor later told her the surgery had been too "aggressive." She explained that surgeons had used screws and metal plates "which didn't need doing," and that they "caused even more damage". Though another specialist tried to "patch him up," she said, "the main damage was done."
Their son Jack Osbourne, 39, said his father's condition left him furious. "The Parkinson's is progressing, but the main problem is the nerve damage from the bad neck surgery," he says.
"That f------ doctor stripped him of his abilities to move." Jack added, "It makes me so angry, because I felt like all this could have been avoided."
The Farewell Concert
Ozzy's death in July came just weeks after he reunited with Black Sabbath for a farewell concert.
His family released a statement saying: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis."
Suicide Pact Rumors
Before his passing, Ozzy's daughter Kelly Osbourne, 40, had publicly dismissed long-running claims that her parents shared a "suicide pact", calling the reports "bulls---".
Sharon had remarked back in 2007, saying the couple "believe 100% in euthanasia" and had once "drawn up plans" for assisted suicide if either ever suffered severe cognitive decline.