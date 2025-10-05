Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy's Tragic Confession: Rock Legend Admits He Nearly Took His Own Life After Botched Surgery Left Him in Agony

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: OzzyOsbourne/YouTube

Ozzy Osbourne admited he once considered suicide due to the intense pain he suffered.

Profile Image

Oct. 5 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne revealed he once considered taking his own life after a disastrous neck surgery left him in agony and despair before he passed away, RadarOnline.com can report.

"The thought of not doing any gigs anymore — I went really into depression," the late Prince of Darkness said in the upcoming Paramount+ documentary Ozzy: No Escape From Now. "I'm on antidepressants now, actually. Because I was getting ready to off myself at some point."

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy's Surgery

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
ozzys osbourne nearly took his own life botched surgery agony
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne said he ultimately didn't attempt suicide, joking, 'Knowing me, I'd half-do it and I'd be half-dead.'

The 76-year-old Black Sabbath frontman — who died on July 22 — endured years of pain following surgeries on his neck and spine after a 2019 fall. The incident displaced metal rods implanted during recovery from a 2003 ATV crash, compounding earlier injuries and forcing him into multiple operations.

Although the surgery made him consider suicide, Osbourne admitted that his dark humor and fear of botching the act ultimately stopped him.

"I'll go there in my head, and I go, 'What are you f------ talking about?' Because knowing me, I'd half-do it and I'd be half-dead," the late singer says in the documentary. "I mean, I wouldn't die, you know? That's my luck."

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy's Family

ozzys osbourne nearly took his own life botched surgery agony
Source: MEGA

The rocker underwent multiple surgeries after a 2019 fall displaced metal rods inserted during recovery from a 2003 ATV accident.

The documentary also features candid reflections from Ozzy's family, who describe how the failed medical procedures accelerated his physical decline.

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, 72, says the botched neck operation "triggered" his health collapse, already worsened by Parkinson's disease — a condition Ozzy revealed publicly in 2020.

According to Sharon, another doctor later told her the surgery had been too "aggressive." She explained that surgeons had used screws and metal plates "which didn't need doing," and that they "caused even more damage". Though another specialist tried to "patch him up," she said, "the main damage was done."

Their son Jack Osbourne, 39, said his father's condition left him furious. "The Parkinson's is progressing, but the main problem is the nerve damage from the bad neck surgery," he says.

"That f------ doctor stripped him of his abilities to move." Jack added, "It makes me so angry, because I felt like all this could have been avoided."

Article continues below advertisement

The Farewell Concert

ozzys osbourne nearly took his own life botched surgery agony
Source: MEGA

Sharon says the surgery triggered Ozzy's physical decline.

Ozzy's death in July came just weeks after he reunited with Black Sabbath for a farewell concert.

His family released a statement saying: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Love Triangle Destroys Famous Bromance! Leonardo DiCaprio Blaming Ex Gigi Hadid for Ruining Friendship With Pal Bradley Cooper – 'The Dynamic is Mega Awkward'

Alec Baldwin

EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin's 'Worst Nightmare!' Wife Hilaria Left 'Totally Spellbound' by Hunky 'DWTS' Partner Gleb Savchenko... And Requests Her Scandal-plagued Husband Stay in NYC

Suicide Pact Rumors

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

ozzys osbourne nearly took his own life botched surgery agony
Source: MEGA

There were rumors of a suicide pact between Ozzy and Sharon.

Before his passing, Ozzy's daughter Kelly Osbourne, 40, had publicly dismissed long-running claims that her parents shared a "suicide pact", calling the reports "bulls---".

Sharon had remarked back in 2007, saying the couple "believe 100% in euthanasia" and had once "drawn up plans" for assisted suicide if either ever suffered severe cognitive decline.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.