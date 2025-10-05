Madeleine McCann Suspect on the Loose: Brückner Roams Germany Under Police Monitoring — Still Uncharged After Prison Release
Oct. 5 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Christian Brückner, the German man long suspected in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann, has re-entered public life under intense scrutiny and police monitoring after completing a prison sentence for an unrelated rape conviction, RadarOnline.com can report.
His release two weeks ago from Sehnde Prison near Hanover has reignited one of Germany's most controversial criminal investigations.
Christian Brückner
Brückner, 47, served seven years for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal and has a history of convictions for theft, sexual abuse of children, and possession of child pornography.
German investigators with the Bundeskriminalamt (BKA) continue to name him as the prime suspect in McCann’s 2007 disappearance from Praia da Luz, though prosecutors still lack sufficient forensic evidence to bring charges.
Since his release, authorities have kept Brückner under electronic surveillance. His movements are tracked through an ankle tag that he is required to wear for five years. The device, however, has repeatedly malfunctioned. On one occasion, while traveling by train to Wolfsburg, Brückner reportedly called police to complain that the tag was buzzing without reason.
Any travel requires state permission, and his movements are monitored from Wiesbaden.
Public Panic
Brückner’s release triggered public panic in several towns as residents circulated flyers and social-media warnings.
After leaving prison, he was initially moved between Kiel and Neumünster for safety reasons. Local authorities placed him temporarily in a homeless shelter before arranging housing.
One of his lawyers, Friedrich Fülscher, collected him from prison, but even simple actions — such as attempting to buy a SIM card — prompted tabloid attention and renewed fear from the public.
Public Display
On Monday, September 29, Brückner appeared unannounced at the Braunschweig public prosecutor’s office to confront Hans Christian Wolters, the prosecutor leading the McCann investigation. Arriving in a red minicab, wearing dark glasses and a hood, he pressed the intercom and declared: “My name is Christian Brückner and I would like to speak to Mr Wolters.” Inside, he told officials, “I want my life back!” and demanded compensation, asking for “a nice fat figure on my bank account” before storming out.
Outside, Brückner spoke to a journalist, describing nights spent walking or in shelters and constant fear of attack. He said the BKA was targeting him, claiming he was the victim of “a massive, spectacular cover-up.” He further alleged that the agency might “assassinate” him because he possessed information that could expose their misconduct. “You are even like my bullet-catcher,” he joked to the reporter later that day while switching buses in Braunschweig.
Sean Combs 'Has Genuine Psychological Challenges' and 'Suffers PTSD' Due to Father's Murder, Disgraced Rapper's Lawyer Claimed Before Judge Sent Him to Prison
Continued Investigation
Brückner now lives on state benefits of about $1,200 per month, dropping to $645 if he accepts state housing. He currently alternates between hostels and budget hotels, convinced he is being followed.
His paranoia stems partly from two years of near-solitary confinement during pre-trial detention, which he says left him physically weakened and mentally scattered.
Prosecutors remain under pressure to decide whether to proceed with charges. Wolters has said he holds one undisclosed piece of "strong" evidence, but so far it has not been enough to secure an indictment.
Brückner has consistently refused to say Madeleine McCann's name, dismissing such questions as matters for his lawyers.
Other legal proceedings continue as he faces a separate charge for insulting a guard, and prosecutors are appealing his acquittal in five sex-offense cases.