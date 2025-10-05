Madeleine McCann Suspect on the Loose: Brückner Roams Germany Under Police Monitoring — Still Uncharged After Prison Release

Brückner, 47, served seven years for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal and has a history of convictions for theft, sexual abuse of children, and possession of child pornography.

German investigators with the Bundeskriminalamt (BKA) continue to name him as the prime suspect in McCann’s 2007 disappearance from Praia da Luz, though prosecutors still lack sufficient forensic evidence to bring charges.

Since his release, authorities have kept Brückner under electronic surveillance. His movements are tracked through an ankle tag that he is required to wear for five years. The device, however, has repeatedly malfunctioned. On one occasion, while traveling by train to Wolfsburg, Brückner reportedly called police to complain that the tag was buzzing without reason.

Any travel requires state permission, and his movements are monitored from Wiesbaden.