EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Love Triangle Destroys Famous Bromance! Leonardo DiCaprio Blaming Ex Gigi Hadid for Ruining Friendship With Pal Bradley Cooper – 'The Dynamic is Mega Awkward'

Leonardo DiCaprio's bromance with Bradley Cooper blew up when The Hangover hunk started dating Gigi Hadid – and DiCaprio desperately wants Cooper back in his posse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The dynamic is mega awkward because Gigi fell hard for Leo back when they hooked up, but he wanted to play the field, so things fizzled out. At the time, there was a lot of resentment from Gigi and her friends towards Leo," an insider claimed.

"Bradley came onto the scene soon after that, and Leo kept his distance, assuming it wouldn't last very long. But it's turned out to be the real deal."