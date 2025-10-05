Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Love Triangle Destroys Famous Bromance! Leonardo DiCaprio Blaming Ex Gigi Hadid for Ruining Friendship With Pal Bradley Cooper – 'The Dynamic is Mega Awkward'

Photo of Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper
Source: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio thinks Gigi Hadid has gotten in the middle of his friendship with Bradley Cooper.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 5 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Leonardo DiCaprio's bromance with Bradley Cooper blew up when The Hangover hunk started dating Gigi Hadid – and DiCaprio desperately wants Cooper back in his posse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The dynamic is mega awkward because Gigi fell hard for Leo back when they hooked up, but he wanted to play the field, so things fizzled out. At the time, there was a lot of resentment from Gigi and her friends towards Leo," an insider claimed.

"Bradley came onto the scene soon after that, and Leo kept his distance, assuming it wouldn't last very long. But it's turned out to be the real deal."

Photo of Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper
Source: MEGA

Cooper and Hadid were first linked in October 2023 after her split from DiCaprio.

The Titanic hunk and supermodel Hadid were spotted together several times between September 2022 and the following June. A source even said at the time, "Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," with another insider claimed: "Gigi is smitten."

But the romance hit the skids by October 2023, according to tipsters, when the leggy blond beauty was seen with Cooper.

Pals said Cooper, 50, and Hadid, 30, have bonded over being single parents. He's dad to daughter Lea, with ex Irina Shayk, while Hadid has daughter Khai with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

Love Over Friendship?

Source: MEGA

Irina Shayk shares daughter Lea with Cooper, while Hadid has daughter Khai with Zayn Malik.

Now, after nearly two years of togetherness, Cooper and Hadid have "made their relationship a priority," according to another source.

"Considering how busy they both are with work and family, they have managed to keep this alive and are going strong. They each admire the other's success, and they have kids in common."

With this romance going strong, Cooper is keeping his distance from DiCaprio, insiders claimed.

DiCaprio 'Misses' Cooper

Photo of Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Cooper has distanced himself from DiCaprio as his romance with Hadid grows.

Cooper is too much of a gentleman "to stay friendly with someone who treated his girl shabbily," added the insider.

"So that's where they're at. All Leo can do is hope Bradley and Gigi split up and stick with his other pals in the meantime. None of them holds a candle in friendship terms to Bradley, though.

"Leo loved him like a brother and misses him like crazy. He's sulking that Bradley's broken the bro code and really doesn't understand what he sees in Gigi."

