EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin's 'Worst Nightmare!' Wife Hilaria Left 'Totally Spellbound' by Hunky 'DWTS' Partner Gleb Savchenko... And Requests Her Scandal-plagued Husband Stay in NYC

Despite initial reports, she was "furious" for being paired with Savchenko over Taylor Swift's famed backup dancer, Jan Ravnik, insiders said she's since been charmed by the handsome DWTS veteran.

The mom of seven brats with Alec has also reportedly been seeing Savchenko in her off-hours – the dancing duo were snapped doing a few twirls in a Big Apple park with her wearing short shorts that showed off her legs.

"They're hanging out quite a lot outside of rehearsals, and Hilaria's loving this freedom and convinced it's her opportunity to become a big-time star in her own right," shared the insider.