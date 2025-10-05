EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin's 'Worst Nightmare!' Wife Hilaria Left 'Totally Spellbound' by Hunky 'DWTS' Partner Gleb Savchenko... And Requests Her Scandal-plagued Husband Stay in NYC
Oct. 5 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Spotlight-loving Hilaria Baldwin is flirting up a storm with hunky dance partner Gleb Savchenko on Dancing With the Stars and RadarOnline.com can reveal her jealous, old-dude hubby, Alec Baldwin, is ready to explode, fearing that his 26-years-younger wife is slipping through his fingers.
An insider said the burly 67-year-old star, who's notorious for his violent outbursts, is trying to be supportive and has faith that Hilaria, 41, wouldn't disrespect him by crossing the line with Savchenko, also 41.
Hilaria's Loving The Attention
"But there's no sugarcoating the fact that it's still his absolute worst nightmare. Hilaria's totally spellbound by this guy. She's loving the attention they're getting as a dance couple and swooning to everyone – Alec included – that he's effortlessly charming, talented and that this is the best thing that's happened to her in years," the insider said.
Despite initial reports, she was "furious" for being paired with Savchenko over Taylor Swift's famed backup dancer, Jan Ravnik, insiders said she's since been charmed by the handsome DWTS veteran.
The mom of seven brats with Alec has also reportedly been seeing Savchenko in her off-hours – the dancing duo were snapped doing a few twirls in a Big Apple park with her wearing short shorts that showed off her legs.
"They're hanging out quite a lot outside of rehearsals, and Hilaria's loving this freedom and convinced it's her opportunity to become a big-time star in her own right," shared the insider.
Alec Wants To Come Support His Wife
"Alec is pushing hard to fly out to L.A. and bring the kids with him, but Hilaria wants him to stay put in NYC. She doesn't want him overshadowing her time with Gleb and taking away the attention from HER."
Although a rep for the longtime couple dismissed our report, Alec may have a reason to be jealous – Savchenko's previous dance partner was 28-year-old Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader, who became his galpal until they broke up in April when she accused the dancer of cheating, which he denies.
Alec Could Turn The Partnership Into A 'Mess'
"I'm not a cheater," he said. "I'm a relationship guy," adding that he and Hilaria plan to "have fun and just enjoy the process."
Still, the insider predicted the situation seems almost certain to get messy as Alec's such a hothead.