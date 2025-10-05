Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Alec Baldwin
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin's 'Worst Nightmare!' Wife Hilaria Left 'Totally Spellbound' by Hunky 'DWTS' Partner Gleb Savchenko... And Requests Her Scandal-plagued Husband Stay in NYC

Alec Baldwin
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin's nightmare has grown as Hilaria is spellbound by 'DWTS' partner Gleb Savchenko.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 5 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Spotlight-loving Hilaria Baldwin is flirting up a storm with hunky dance partner Gleb Savchenko on Dancing With the Stars and RadarOnline.com can reveal her jealous, old-dude hubby, Alec Baldwin, is ready to explode, fearing that his 26-years-younger wife is slipping through his fingers.

An insider said the burly 67-year-old star, who's notorious for his violent outbursts, is trying to be supportive and has faith that Hilaria, 41, wouldn't disrespect him by crossing the line with Savchenko, also 41.

Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria's Loving The Attention

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Jan Ravnik was initially favored over Gleb Savchenko before Hilaria Baldwin embraced her pairing.
Source: MEGA

Jan Ravnik was initially favored over Gleb Savchenko before Hilaria Baldwin embraced her pairing.

Article continues below advertisement

"But there's no sugarcoating the fact that it's still his absolute worst nightmare. Hilaria's totally spellbound by this guy. She's loving the attention they're getting as a dance couple and swooning to everyone – Alec included – that he's effortlessly charming, talented and that this is the best thing that's happened to her in years," the insider said.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite initial reports, she was "furious" for being paired with Savchenko over Taylor Swift's famed backup dancer, Jan Ravnik, insiders said she's since been charmed by the handsome DWTS veteran.

The mom of seven brats with Alec has also reportedly been seeing Savchenko in her off-hours – the dancing duo were snapped doing a few twirls in a Big Apple park with her wearing short shorts that showed off her legs.

"They're hanging out quite a lot outside of rehearsals, and Hilaria's loving this freedom and convinced it's her opportunity to become a big-time star in her own right," shared the insider.

Article continues below advertisement

Alec Wants To Come Support His Wife

Article continues below advertisement
Brooks Nader accused Savchenko of cheating after their relationship ended earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader accused Savchenko of cheating after their relationship ended earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

"Alec is pushing hard to fly out to L.A. and bring the kids with him, but Hilaria wants him to stay put in NYC. She doesn't want him overshadowing her time with Gleb and taking away the attention from HER."

Although a rep for the longtime couple dismissed our report, Alec may have a reason to be jealous – Savchenko's previous dance partner was 28-year-old Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader, who became his galpal until they broke up in April when she accused the dancer of cheating, which he denies.

Article continues below advertisement

Alec Could Turn The Partnership Into A 'Mess'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Kevin Costner, Kelly Noonan

EXCLUSIVE: For Love... Or for Cash? Kevin Costner Dating Kelly Noonan After Her Divorce From Wall Street Big Shot Worth Over $2Billion... As Actor Faces Money Struggles

Reese Witherspoon

EXCLUSIVE: Proposal on Pause! Reese Witherspoon Putting Engagement Talks on Hold With New Boyfriend Oliver Haarman as the Actress Moves on From Past Divorces

Article continues below advertisement
alec baldwins nightmare hilaria spellbound dwts partner
Source: MEGA

Savchenko said he and Baldwin plan to have fun and enjoy the 'Dancing With the Stars' process.

"I'm not a cheater," he said. "I'm a relationship guy," adding that he and Hilaria plan to "have fun and just enjoy the process."

Still, the insider predicted the situation seems almost certain to get messy as Alec's such a hothead.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.