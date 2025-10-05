Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: For Love... Or for Cash? Kevin Costner Dating Kelly Noonan After Her Divorce From Wall Street Big Shot Worth Over $2Billion... As Actor Faces Money Struggles

Photo of Kevin Costner, Kelly Noonan
Source: MEGA; @KELLYGORES/INSTAGRAM

Kevin Costner appears to have found a new woman.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 5 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Cash-hungry Kevin Costner is raising eyebrows among Tinseltown's most cynical by romancing a deep-pocketed divorcee who's a dead ringer for his ex-wife, while he scrambles for funding to make the next chapters in his troubled passion project, Horizon: An American Saga, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Yellowstone cowboy, 70, began squiring around 46-year-old Kelly Noonan just eight months after she divorced a Wall Street bigshot worth $2.2billion.

"I doubt Kevin would be dating Kelly if he didn't truly like her," an insider insisted. "But you have to wonder if there isn't a part of him that's hoping she'll throw him a financial lifeline."

Costner's Money Woes?

Costner was ordered by an LA judge to pay ex-wife Christine Baumgartner $63,209 per month in child support.
Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said the Dances With Wolves legend's fortune – once reported to be nearly $400million – has taken a hit.

In late 2023, an L.A. judge ordered Costner to pay $63,209 per month in child support for his three kids with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, 51, who looks like 46-year-old Noonan's twin.

Then last year, Costner's largely self-financed Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 – which he directed, co-wrote, and starred in – earned a measly $11million during its opening weekend against a $100million price tag.

The film 'Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1' grossed $11 million against its $100 million budget.
Source: MEGA

Reports said Costner pumped as much as $50million of his own dough into the box office bomb, while mortgaging 10 acres of his Santa Barbara property.

"I need some more money – I do," confessed Costner, who aims to make two more flicks in the franchise to follow the yet-to-be widely released Chapter 2.

Sources speculated Costner's difficulty financing the Horizon sequels may stem from his prematurely quitting Yellowstone to focus on the saga.

In It For The Money?

Noonan, now linked to Costner, also owns a film studio.
Source: @KELLYGORES/INSTAGRAM

"He left some pretty powerful people in Hollywood holding the bag," a source explained. "That might be coming back to bite him."

Sources said Noonan – who divorced corporate raider Alec Gores, 72, after eight years of marriage – could be a savior for Costner in more ways than one, as she also owns a film studio.

"No one is saying Kevin is dating her just for her money," said an insider. "But that might wind up being a happy coincidence."

