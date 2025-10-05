EXCLUSIVE: For Love... Or for Cash? Kevin Costner Dating Kelly Noonan After Her Divorce From Wall Street Big Shot Worth Over $2Billion... As Actor Faces Money Struggles

Cash-hungry Kevin Costner is raising eyebrows among Tinseltown's most cynical by romancing a deep-pocketed divorcee who's a dead ringer for his ex-wife, while he scrambles for funding to make the next chapters in his troubled passion project, Horizon: An American Saga, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Yellowstone cowboy, 70, began squiring around 46-year-old Kelly Noonan just eight months after she divorced a Wall Street bigshot worth $2.2billion.

"I doubt Kevin would be dating Kelly if he didn't truly like her," an insider insisted. "But you have to wonder if there isn't a part of him that's hoping she'll throw him a financial lifeline."