'Southern Charm' Trainwreck: Ex-Reality Star Kathryn Dennis Begins Jail Sentence for Dramatic DUI Arrest

Authorities said the arrest followed a three-vehicle collision on May 20, 2024, at a local intersection. According to WCBD TV-2, which first reported news of Dennis's conviction, bystanders told police at the time that the Bravo alum appeared to be "impaired" and that they could smell alcohol on her. Responding officers noted that her eyes appeared "glossy", and Dennis was subsequently charged with DUI and driving with an open container.

Video surfaced showing Dennis arguing with police during and after a field sobriety test. As she was handcuffed, Dennis asked, "Wait, why? Am I in trouble?"

While seated in the back of a police car, she continued to plead her case, saying, "Ya'll are ruining my life — and my kids' [lives]. Thanks for nothing."