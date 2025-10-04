Your tip
Southern Charm

'Southern Charm' Trainwreck: Ex-Reality Star Kathryn Dennis Begins Jail Sentence for Dramatic DUI Arrest

Photo of Kathryn Dennis
Source: Berkeley County Detention Center

Kathryn Dennis has been convicted of driving under the influence.

Profile Image

Oct. 4 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Former Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis has been convicted and sentenced for driving under the influence following a 2024 crash in South Carolina, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 34-year-old reality TV personality was booked into Berkeley County Jail on Friday at 6:54 p.m., according to inmate records from the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. She received a 30-day jail sentence stemming from her arrest by the Goose Creek Police Department last year.

DUI

southern charm kathryn dennis sentenced days behind bars drunken crash
Source: MEGA

Kathryn Dennis's conviction stems from a May 20, 2024, three-vehicle crash in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

Authorities said the arrest followed a three-vehicle collision on May 20, 2024, at a local intersection. According to WCBD TV-2, which first reported news of Dennis's conviction, bystanders told police at the time that the Bravo alum appeared to be "impaired" and that they could smell alcohol on her. Responding officers noted that her eyes appeared "glossy", and Dennis was subsequently charged with DUI and driving with an open container.

Video surfaced showing Dennis arguing with police during and after a field sobriety test. As she was handcuffed, Dennis asked, "Wait, why? Am I in trouble?"

While seated in the back of a police car, she continued to plead her case, saying, "Ya'll are ruining my life — and my kids' [lives]. Thanks for nothing."

Dennis's Family

southern charm kathryn dennis sentenced days behind bars drunken crash
Source: MEGA

Bystanders told police that Dennis appeared 'impaired' and smelled of alcohol.

Dennis shares her daughter, Kensington, 11, and son, Saint Julien, 9, with her ex, former state treasurer Thomas Ravenel.

During the arrest, she also refused to submit to a blood-alcohol test, telling officers she wasn't "stupid".

"This is some b------- though," she exclaimed. "It's really messed up for you guys to just like take people in though. What if they have kids? Because it could really affect their children's lives."

The Arrest

southern charm kathryn dennis sentenced days behind bars drunken crash
Source: @kathryndennis/instagram

Inside a police car, she told officers, 'Ya'll are ruining my life.'

At another point, Dennis declared she didn't "give a f---" what happened to her and insisted she "didn't deserve" to be arrested. As an officer attempted to buckle her seatbelt, Dennis shouted, "You're treating me like an animal, it's just crazy. Get out of my face. Why are you so close to me?" She later began crying and asking for her dog, who was with her at the time of the accident.

In the same video, she also told officers she would "f------ ruin" them after her release.

Dennis appeared on Southern Charm from 2014 to 2023 and has publicly discussed her struggles with substance abuse. She previously attended rehab in Malibu, California, and has faced multiple controversies — including a 2023 alleged hit-and-run and a 2019 admission that she was not fully sober.

