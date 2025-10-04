NFL Horror: Ex–Jets Star Mark Sanchez, 38, Fighting for His Life After Being Stabbed During Brawl — Just Hours Before He Was Set to Commentate a Game
Oct. 4 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez is recovering in stable condition after being stabbed in Indianapolis, RadarOnline.com can report.
Fox Sports confirmed the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, October 4, saying in a statement: "We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family's privacy during this time."
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of "a physical disturbance" between two men at approximately 12:30 a.m. One man sustained lacerations, while the other suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds.
"Detectives believe this was an isolated incident between two men and not a random act of violence," the IMPD said in a statement. "The case will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office for a charging decision."
The Jets and several of Sanchez's former teammates posted message of support on social media on Saturday.
“Sending our thoughts and love to Mark Sanchez and his family. Hoping for a speedy recovery, 6,” the Jets said, using Sanchez's former jersey number.
“Send prayers up for my former teammate mark.. sucks so much to see this,” Kerry Rhodes wrote.
“So sad. Pray for his recovery,” Nick Mangold wrote.
Sanchez had been scheduled to serve as part of the broadcast crew for Sunday's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium but will not participate due to the incident.
The Long Beach, California, native, starred at Southern California before he was selected by the New York Jets with the fifth pick in the 2009 NFL draft.
He passed for 3,207 yards and 34 touchdowns while leading the Trojans to a 12-1 record during his junior year, which included a victory over Penn State in the 2009 Rose Bowl.
The 38-year-old played eight seasons in the NFL after being drafted fifth overall by the New York Jets in 2009 out of USC. He led the Jets to consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances in his first two seasons and later played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington, where he made his final regular-season appearance in 2018.