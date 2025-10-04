Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Sports News

NFL Horror: Ex–Jets Star Mark Sanchez, 38, Fighting for His Life After Being Stabbed During Brawl — Just Hours Before He Was Set to Commentate a Game

Photo of Mark Sanchez
Source: MEGA

Former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez was stabbed in Indianapolis.

Profile Image

Oct. 4 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez is recovering in stable condition after being stabbed in Indianapolis, RadarOnline.com can report.

Fox Sports confirmed the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, October 4, saying in a statement: "We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family's privacy during this time."

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

former nfl star mark sanchez stabbed late night brawl hospital
Source: MEGA

Sanchez is recovering in stable condition.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of "a physical disturbance" between two men at approximately 12:30 a.m. One man sustained lacerations, while the other suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds.

"Detectives believe this was an isolated incident between two men and not a random act of violence," the IMPD said in a statement. "The case will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office for a charging decision."

Article continues below advertisement

ex football star mark sanchez stabbed indianapolis hospitalized with critical injuries
Source: MEGA

Sanchez also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Washington.

The Jets and several of Sanchez's former teammates posted message of support on social media on Saturday.

“Sending our thoughts and love to Mark Sanchez and his family. Hoping for a speedy recovery, 6,” the Jets said, using Sanchez's former jersey number.

“Send prayers up for my former teammate mark.. sucks so much to see this,” Kerry Rhodes wrote.

“So sad. Pray for his recovery,” Nick Mangold wrote.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON SPORTS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

Trump Brutally Mocked Over Bizarre Outfit Choice For 2025 Ryder Cup... As Prez Is Forced To Watch Golfers From Bulletproof Glass Box Following Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Split photo of Charlie Kirk, Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson Branded a 'Lunatic' Over Since-deleted Post 'Advocating for Gun Violence' After Right-wing Golfer Condemned Charlie Kirk's Assassination

former nfl star mark sanchez stabbed late night brawl hospital
Source: MEGA

IMPD stated the altercation was an isolated incident, not a random act of violence.

Sanchez had been scheduled to serve as part of the broadcast crew for Sunday's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium but will not participate due to the incident.

The Long Beach, California, native, starred at Southern California before he was selected by the New York Jets with the fifth pick in the 2009 NFL draft.

He passed for 3,207 yards and 34 touchdowns while leading the Trojans to a 12-1 record during his junior year, which included a victory over Penn State in the 2009 Rose Bowl.

The 38-year-old played eight seasons in the NFL after being drafted fifth overall by the New York Jets in 2009 out of USC. He led the Jets to consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances in his first two seasons and later played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington, where he made his final regular-season appearance in 2018.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.