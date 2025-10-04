NFL Horror: Ex–Jets Star Mark Sanchez, 38, Fighting for His Life After Being Stabbed During Brawl — Just Hours Before He Was Set to Commentate a Game

Sanchez had been scheduled to serve as part of the broadcast crew for Sunday's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium but will not participate due to the incident.

The Long Beach, California, native, starred at Southern California before he was selected by the New York Jets with the fifth pick in the 2009 NFL draft.

He passed for 3,207 yards and 34 touchdowns while leading the Trojans to a 12-1 record during his junior year, which included a victory over Penn State in the 2009 Rose Bowl.

The 38-year-old played eight seasons in the NFL after being drafted fifth overall by the New York Jets in 2009 out of USC. He led the Jets to consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances in his first two seasons and later played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington, where he made his final regular-season appearance in 2018.