Prison Bound Diddy Faces New Allegations: Ex-Intern Claims He Was Drugged and Assaulted at Wild After-Party and Later Tested Positive for HIV
Oct. 4 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
A man identifying himself as one of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former interns has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging he was drugged and sexually assaulted at an after-party hosted by the hip-hop mogul in 2014 — and later tested positive for HIV, RadarOnline.com can report.
John Doe's Claims
The plaintiff, identified only as "John Doe", claims he was pursuing a career in entertainment when the alleged assault occurred. According to the lawsuit, Doe had interned in the music industry and jumped at the chance to work with Combs when the opportunity arose.
He alleges that one night, he was driven to a house in Val Verde, near Los Angeles, for a Diddy music shoot, followed by an after-party hosted by the star. Doe says Combs spoke with him several times that evening. The complaint describes a party with "an abundance of cocaine, marijuana and booze", but the plaintiff maintains he only consumed alcohol and no drugs.
Diddy's After Party
Doe states he had two or three alcoholic drinks before beginning to feel "off". Believing the sensation was due to not having eaten much that day, he says he continued socializing until he began to black out. He recalls being led into a room as he lost consciousness, with his next memory being of "being anally sodomized by an unknown person" before passing out again. The lawsuit does not accuse Combs of directly committing the assault.
After regaining consciousness, Doe says he noticed he was bleeding from the rectum and sought medical treatment at a clinic. Initial tests for sexually transmitted diseases reportedly came back negative, but months later, after retesting, he says he learned he had contracted HIV — which the first tests failed to detect.
The plaintiff claims the ordeal caused "severe emotional and psychological distress" and is suing Combs for sexual assault, sexual battery, and other unspecified damages.
Diddy's Legal Team's Response
In response, Combs' legal team dismissed the accusations, calling them part of an ongoing campaign of lies against the embattled rapper.
A spokesperson said: "As we've said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor."
Diddy Sentenced
The new lawsuit comes as Combs, 55, faces a lengthy prison term for unrelated convictions.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, he was sentenced to 50 months in prison and fined $500,000 after being found guilty on two felony counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, which carried far harsher penalties.
At sentencing, Judge Arun Subramanian told Combs: "This is a serious sentence that reflects the gravity of your crimes and conduct. You abused the power and control with women you professed to love. You abused them physically, emotionally and psychologically."
Combs addressed the court before sentencing, telling the judge that he wanted to take responsibility for his actions and issued a public apology to ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. "I want to personally apologize to Cassie Ventura to any harm I have caused her emotionally or physically," he said. "I would like to apologize to her family. I am so sorry. I would like to apologize to Jane. I'm sorry. I brought you into my mess."