Prison Bound Diddy Faces New Allegations: Ex-Intern Claims He Was Drugged and Assaulted at Wild After-Party and Later Tested Positive for HIV

A man identifying himself as one of Sean 'Diddy' Combs ' former interns has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging he was drugged and sexually assaulted at an after-party hosted by the hip-hop mogul in 2014 — and later tested positive for HIV, RadarOnline.com can report.

He alleges that one night, he was driven to a house in Val Verde, near Los Angeles, for a Diddy music shoot, followed by an after-party hosted by the star. Doe says Combs spoke with him several times that evening. The complaint describes a party with "an abundance of cocaine, marijuana and booze", but the plaintiff maintains he only consumed alcohol and no drugs.

The plaintiff, identified only as "John Doe", claims he was pursuing a career in entertainment when the alleged assault occurred. According to the lawsuit, Doe had interned in the music industry and jumped at the chance to work with Combs when the opportunity arose.

Doe states he had two or three alcoholic drinks before beginning to feel "off". Believing the sensation was due to not having eaten much that day, he says he continued socializing until he began to black out. He recalls being led into a room as he lost consciousness, with his next memory being of "being anally sodomized by an unknown person" before passing out again. The lawsuit does not accuse Combs of directly committing the assault.

After regaining consciousness, Doe says he noticed he was bleeding from the rectum and sought medical treatment at a clinic. Initial tests for sexually transmitted diseases reportedly came back negative, but months later, after retesting, he says he learned he had contracted HIV — which the first tests failed to detect.

The plaintiff claims the ordeal caused "severe emotional and psychological distress" and is suing Combs for sexual assault, sexual battery, and other unspecified damages.