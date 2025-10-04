Your tip
Vladimir Putin

Mad Vlad Stirs the Pot After Charlie Kirk Shooting — Russian Dictator Calls Slain Conservative Activist a 'Hero' and Warns the U.S. Is Tearing Itself Apart

Composite photo of Vladimir Putin and Charlie Kirk.
Source: MEGA

Vladimir Putin condemned the killing of U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk, calling it a 'heinous crime'.

Profile Image

Oct. 4 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced the killing of U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk as a "heinous crime", linking the shooting to what he called a "deep split" within American society, RadarOnline.com can report.

Speaking at a foreign policy forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin also praised President Donald Trump's efforts to promote peace and issued fresh warnings to Washington over Ukraine.



Putin Praises Kirk

vladimir putin charlie kirk shooting hero us tearing itself apart
Source: MEGA

Speaking at a foreign policy forum in Sochi, Vladimir Putin praised Charlie Kirk as a 'hero'.

Putin devoted a portion of his remarks to U.S. politics, casting Kirk as a "hero" who was targeted for defending conservative values. He compared Kirk's death to that of Michael Gloss, the son of a senior CIA official who joined the Russian military and was killed in Ukraine last year.

"He gave his life while defending those values as a Russian soldier, and Kirk gave his life while fighting for the same values in the United States," Putin said. He argued that Kirk's assassination underscored "a deep split" in America, presenting political violence as a symptom of ideological divides that are reshaping the nation's public life.



Kirk's Assassination

vladimir putin charlie kirk shooting hero us tearing itself apart
Source: MEGA

Kirk was shot and killed during a Turning Point USA event in Utah.

Kirk, 30, was shot on September 10 while attending a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with aggravated murder, felony firearm discharge, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering in connection with the killing.

According to court filings, Robinson allegedly told his romantic partner he acted because he "had enough of (Kirk's) hatred".

Charging documents further reveal that Robinson's mother had noticed her son becoming "more political" over the past year. Investigators wrote that his views shifted leftward, diverging from those of his parents, and that he had become "more pro-gay and trans-oriented".



Putin's 'Conservative Values'

vladimir putin charlie kirk shooting hero us tearing itself apart
Source: MEGA

Putin claimed there is a 'deep split' in American society.

State officials and Republican Party members have condemned the shooting as "politically motivated". Putin, for his part, sought to highlight shared conservative values, positioning Russia as sympathetic to America's right-wing movement.

"Kirk was a hero killed for promoting the same conservative values that Russia shares," he said.

The Russian leader also revealed that Gloss had been posthumously awarded a medal, which was delivered to Trump envoy Steve Witkoff during his recent trip to Moscow.

The CIA, responding to questions about Gloss, said in a statement it regarded his death as a "private family matter — and not a national security issue," adding: "The entire CIA family is heartbroken for their loss."

Putin Continues

vladimir putin charlie kirk shooting hero us tearing itself apart
Source: MEGA

Putin framed Kirk's death as part of a broader cultural conflict in the West.

Beyond U.S. politics, Putin addressed global energy disputes, warning Western nations not to seize Russian oil tankers. He criticized the detention of a Russian vessel off the French coast, tied by President Emmanuel Macron to Moscow’s shadow fleet.

“The risk of confrontation will seriously increase,” Putin warned, describing such actions as piracy that could destabilize global oil markets.

Putin also rejected Western accusations that Russia orchestrated drone flights over Denmark, calling them NATO provocations aimed at driving up defense spending. He concluded his Sochi remarks by commending Trump’s role in Russia-Ukraine talks, noting their August summit in Alaska was “productive” and that he felt “comfortable” working with him.

“It was good that we made an attempt to search for and find possible ways to settle the Ukrainian crisis,” he said.

