'Fast & Furious' Star Tyrese Gibson Arrested on Animal Cruelty Charge After Neighbor's Dog was Mauled to Death by His Cane Corso Pack

The 46-year-old Fast & Furious star turned himself in at Fulton County Jail shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday, October 3, after a warrant for his arrest had been issued earlier in the week. Authorities allege that one of Gibson's four Cane Corso dogs was involved in the death of a neighbor's pet, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson was arrested in Atlanta on a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty following an incident that left a neighbor's dog dead, RadarOnline.com can report.

Gibson's legal team has emphasized his cooperation with officials. His attorney told outlets that the actor "has cooperated fully with legal authorities and will continue to do so until this matter is resolved."

Following his booking, Gibson posted a $20,000 bond and was released, Fulton County Captain Nicole Dwyer confirmed. She added that the actor's attorney, Gabe Banks, is "aware" that all four of Gibson's dogs must be surrendered to authorities during the investigation. At the time of booking, the animals had not yet been turned over.

The fatal incident reportedly occurred on September 18 in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood while Gibson was away from home. Police say a neighbor contacted 911 after claiming one of Gibson's Cane Corsos attacked and fatally injured his dog.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Gibson's home on September 22, where neither the actor nor his canines were present. Local reports confirm that the actor owns four Cane Corso Mastiffs.

Banks later confirmed that Gibson had found new homes for his pets following the tragedy. "Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment," Banks said Wednesday. The attorney added that Gibson "extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home."