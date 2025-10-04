'Fast & Furious' Star Tyrese Gibson Arrested on Animal Cruelty Charge After Neighbor's Dog was Mauled to Death by His Cane Corso Pack
Oct. 4 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson was arrested in Atlanta on a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty following an incident that left a neighbor's dog dead, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 46-year-old Fast & Furious star turned himself in at Fulton County Jail shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday, October 3, after a warrant for his arrest had been issued earlier in the week. Authorities allege that one of Gibson's four Cane Corso dogs was involved in the death of a neighbor's pet, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.
Tyrese Gibson Booked
Following his booking, Gibson posted a $20,000 bond and was released, Fulton County Captain Nicole Dwyer confirmed. She added that the actor's attorney, Gabe Banks, is "aware" that all four of Gibson's dogs must be surrendered to authorities during the investigation. At the time of booking, the animals had not yet been turned over.
Gibson's legal team has emphasized his cooperation with officials. His attorney told outlets that the actor "has cooperated fully with legal authorities and will continue to do so until this matter is resolved."
Animal Cruelty Charge
The fatal incident reportedly occurred on September 18 in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood while Gibson was away from home. Police say a neighbor contacted 911 after claiming one of Gibson's Cane Corsos attacked and fatally injured his dog.
Authorities executed a search warrant at Gibson's home on September 22, where neither the actor nor his canines were present. Local reports confirm that the actor owns four Cane Corso Mastiffs.
Banks later confirmed that Gibson had found new homes for his pets following the tragedy. "Upon learning of this unfortunate accident, Mr. Gibson immediately made the difficult decision to rehome his dogs to a safe and loving environment," Banks said Wednesday. The attorney added that Gibson "extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog to this tragic incident that occurred while Mr. Gibson was away from his home."
Gibson's 'Negligence'
Captain Dwyer told outlets that Gibson's "negligence" led to the death of an "innocent animal", noting that the actor had received repeated warnings about letting his dogs roam without leashes.
Police sources also said Gibson's attorney had requested additional time to "get his affairs in order" before surrendering the dogs. Atlanta's 11Alive reported that Gibson initially pledged to surrender the animals in the week following the incident but later requested an extension.
On September 27, police told CBS Atlanta that Gibson asked for additional time when authorities visited his home.
Continued Investigation
Gibson, a native of Watts, California, is best known for his role as Roman Pearce in the Vin Diesel-led Fast & Furious franchise and for his R&B career, with hits like How You Gonna Act Like That.
As the case moves forward, the fate of Gibson's dogs remains under review, with investigators continuing to examine the circumstances that led to the deadly attack.