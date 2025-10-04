EXCLUSIVE: Proposal on Pause! Reese Witherspoon Putting Engagement Talks on Hold With New Boyfriend Oliver Haarman as the Actress Moves on From Past Divorces
Oct. 4 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Gun-Shy gal Reese Witherspoon is pumping the breaks on engagement talk with billionaire beau Oliver Haarmann because she's still rattled by her failed marriages to actor Ryan Phillippe and talent agent Jim Toth, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said The Morning Show star, 49, is still very happy with the German financier, 58, who she began seeing last summer – but added she's determined to protect herself from heartache and be present for her three kids.
Being A Mom Comes First
The Legally Blonde beauty is mom to Ryan Philippe's children, Ava, 26, and Deacon, 21, and Jim Toth's son, Tennessee, who turns 13 on Sept. 27.
"The number one thing you have to know about Reese is that being a mom is way more important to her than whatever is going on in her love life," an insider explained.
"She still has a young son to look after, and her two older kids are just finding their way into adulthood and are around the house all the time. That's where a lot of her spare time is going, and Oliver has had to get used to that."
According to the source, "everything" going on with Oliver takes a backseat to Witherspoon's time with her kids.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said Tinseltown mogul Witherspoon – who's worth a reported $440 million – may be willing to put their romance to the test by moving in together.
Not Rushing Another Marriage
The insider added: "They still have to prove to each other that their physical chemistry, which is definitely there, can stand the test of time.
"Reese isn't in any kind of hurry to get married again, and her and Oliver's respective high net worth means getting married would come with a whole host of very un-romantic business considerations."
But the insider shared the bubbly blonde is still also getting over her divorces, which occurred in 2008 and 2023, in addition to navigating coparenting Tennessee with Toth.
The source revealed: "Reese and Oliver are happy, and they love their romantic getaways, but there's a lot of wait and see when it comes to what the future holds for the two of them."