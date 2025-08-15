EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon is 'Done' in Hollywood – 'Legally Blonde' Star is Over the 'Superficial Crowd' and Ready for a New Start as Romance With Billionaire Boyfriend Oliver Haarmann Heats Up
The Morning Show star Reese Witherspoon is chucking Hollywood to cultivate a whole new social circle with her latest squeeze, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Billionaire finance guy Oliver Haarmann has Witherspoon, 49, all starry-eyed, sources said, and she's happy to ditch her Tinseltown life for well-heeled pals in Europe and New York.
"Reese is done making the scene and trying to fit in with the superficial crowd of L.A. phonies," revealed an insider.
Now a hotshot Hollywood producer with a successful book club and fashion line, the former rom-com cutie of Legally Blonde fame is worth an estimated $440 million.
She flipped for Haarmann last summer over dinner at L’Artusi in New York's West Village, according to insiders, and she's been flying in from her homes in Nashville and Los Angeles as often as she can to see him ever since.
"This guy has opened up her world outside of Hollywood," said the insider.
At first, they enjoyed romantic rendezvous at her hotel. But then the couple was spotted apartment hunting in the Big Apple in March, touring one luxury abode at Sixteen Fifth Avenue.
Reese's Move To New York?
"Reese is keen to fully move in with Oliver in New York, where she's embracing culture and interesting people who want conversation, not gossip," said the insider. "She's being introduced to a cultured crowd of people who are way more exciting than the Hollywood posse who seemingly only want to talk about who’s hot and who’s not and the latest facial rejuvenation.
Witherspoon grew tired of that life after years of being in it. With Haarmann, she's also experiencing Europe like never before. She'll keep her places in L.A. and Nashville. She's fortunate to be able to afford that, but she's already moved a lot of her stuff into his place."
Witherspoon, who was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe and talent agent Jim Toth, was recently spotted with 57-year-old Haarmann, a divorced dad of two, in St. Tropez, enjoying R&R on a luxury yacht
Added the insider: "She also likes that Oliver's a normal guy with a paunch. She's looking refreshingly normal in a bikini these days, too.