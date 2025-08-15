Your tip
Justin Timberlake
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Timberlake's Tantrum Causes Major Rift in Marriage – Justin's Wife Jessica Biel Demands Singer Seek Anger Management After Grueling Tour... or She's Finally Calling It Quits

Photo of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel may be having major issues.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 15 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Aug. 15 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Justin Timberlake's out-of-control outbursts while on his world tour have horrified his wife, Jessica Biel, who wants him to seek help for his anger issues – and if he refuses, she'll finally kick him to the curb, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources claim the SexyBack crooner, 44, has made everyone's lives miserable on his Forget Tomorrow tour, including a dramatic mid-show meltdown, but it's finally coming to an end on July 30 with the last concert in Istanbul.

"Instead of looking forward to welcoming her husband home, Jessica is dreading their reunion," the insider claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Their Marriage On The Ropes?

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jessica Biel
Source: MEGA

Biel is said to be dreading Timberlake's return as tour tantrums have pushed their marriage to the edge.

Article continues below advertisement

"Their marriage is in a sensitive, precarious position, and Justin shouting and cussing in public didn't win him any praise from Jessica and shows he hasn't taken her previous warnings seriously."

According to the insider, the former 7th Heaven TV star, 43, has been urging Timberlake to seek anger-management therapy for some time, but he's never gone.

But an incident during his show at England's Lytham Festival proved how much he needs it.

In a video from the concert, Timberlake launched into a tirade at the stage crew over sound issues that kept interrupting his performance of Cry Me a River. Observers said his temper tantrum lasted several seconds before the prima donna singer made a final "cut it" gesture with his hand and stomped off the stage in a fury.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Justin Timberlake
Source: MEGA

The Lytham Festival meltdown left even stage crew stunned by Timberlake's furious tirade.

Article continues below advertisement

Timberlake's Bad Attitude Exposed

Article continues below advertisement

"Clearly, he's a ticking time bomb, a ball of angry energy snapping at everybody around him if things don't go his way," the source claimed.

Insiders said Timberlake has had the same entitled attitude his whole life, likely beginning when he was a child star on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club from 1993 to 1995.

He and Biel have been married since 2012, and share two children: Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Source: MEGA

Biel was shocked by Timberlake's latest outburst and demanded he seek help or risk losing his family, sources claimed.

"But now, she's fed up and ready to walk unless he does what she tells him!" the spy claimed. "She was shocked by this latest outburst.

"She doesn't know why he would do this and expects him to do serious work on himself. She's swearing that this time she means it, or else. The ball's in his court."

