EXCLUSIVE: Timberlake's Tantrum Causes Major Rift in Marriage – Justin's Wife Jessica Biel Demands Singer Seek Anger Management After Grueling Tour... or She's Finally Calling It Quits
Justin Timberlake's out-of-control outbursts while on his world tour have horrified his wife, Jessica Biel, who wants him to seek help for his anger issues – and if he refuses, she'll finally kick him to the curb, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources claim the SexyBack crooner, 44, has made everyone's lives miserable on his Forget Tomorrow tour, including a dramatic mid-show meltdown, but it's finally coming to an end on July 30 with the last concert in Istanbul.
"Instead of looking forward to welcoming her husband home, Jessica is dreading their reunion," the insider claimed.
Is Their Marriage On The Ropes?
"Their marriage is in a sensitive, precarious position, and Justin shouting and cussing in public didn't win him any praise from Jessica and shows he hasn't taken her previous warnings seriously."
According to the insider, the former 7th Heaven TV star, 43, has been urging Timberlake to seek anger-management therapy for some time, but he's never gone.
But an incident during his show at England's Lytham Festival proved how much he needs it.
In a video from the concert, Timberlake launched into a tirade at the stage crew over sound issues that kept interrupting his performance of Cry Me a River. Observers said his temper tantrum lasted several seconds before the prima donna singer made a final "cut it" gesture with his hand and stomped off the stage in a fury.
Timberlake's Bad Attitude Exposed
"Clearly, he's a ticking time bomb, a ball of angry energy snapping at everybody around him if things don't go his way," the source claimed.
Insiders said Timberlake has had the same entitled attitude his whole life, likely beginning when he was a child star on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club from 1993 to 1995.
He and Biel have been married since 2012, and share two children: Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4.
"But now, she's fed up and ready to walk unless he does what she tells him!" the spy claimed. "She was shocked by this latest outburst.
"She doesn't know why he would do this and expects him to do serious work on himself. She's swearing that this time she means it, or else. The ball's in his court."