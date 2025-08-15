EXCLUSIVE: Jenner Family Feud Erupts – as the Real Reason Kylie and Kendall Skipped Older Brother Brody's Wedding is Revealed and Why Caitlyn is Blaming Ex Kris for Causing 'Tension!'
Reality beauties Kylie and Kendall Jenner skipped brother Brody Jenner's wedding to avoid seeing his mom, Linda Thompson, said insiders, adding it's triggered more bad blood with dad Caitlyn Jenner, who's blaming momager Kris Jenner for stoking family tension.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the daughters of exes Kris, 69, and Caitlyn, 75, were invited to Brody's Malibu wedding to surfer Tia Blanco on July 12 but had "other priorities."
The Reason The Sisters Didn't Attend
Kylie, 28, has been enjoying a holiday in Europe this summer while sister Kendall, 29, recently joined her mom and half-sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian at Jeff Bezos' star-packed nuptials in Venice, Italy.
"Kylie and Kendall were invited to Brody's wedding but made the excuse that they had previous engagements, but that wasn't true," shared an insider.
"They could easily have attended – they have private jets and assistants at their disposal, get VIP treatment because of who they are, and Caitlyn knows this."
"Caitlyn is mad they weren't there and thinks it makes her look bad. She's blaming Kris most of all."
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Kris and Thompson each married Caitlyn when she was Olympic champ Bruce Jenner.
Thompson was his wife from 1981 to 1986 and they share sons Brandon and Brody.
Kris was wed to the decathlon jock from 1991 until their divorce in 2015, when Bruce sex-swapped to a gal known as Caitlyn.
According to a source, the ex-wives have been hostile toward each other for years and passed the bad blood down to their kids.
Still, the source noted: "Brody was cool about Kylie and Kendall not coming to the wedding and didn't let it ruin his special day."
Kris' Involvement
Meanwhile, Caitlyn is also devastated over the loss of Sophia Hutchins.
The 29-year-old, who was also a sex-swapper and Caitlyn's manager and close friend, died July 2 in a freak ATV crash off a stretch of road near Caitlyn's home in Malibu.
Her shocking death has made distraught Caitlyn's feelings toward Kris "much worse," said the insider.
"It seems to Caitlyn that Kris is always bitchy, savage, catty and dirt-stirring."
"It's sad that Kylie and Kendall couldn't go to the wedding for their dad's sake because it has caused another family fracas."