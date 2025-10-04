EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Fears for Elijah Blue Erupt – Legendary Singer Panicking Troubled Son is 'One Step Away From Cashing In' on Explosive Tell-All After Rehab Release

The singer's son, 49, with late rocker Gregg Allman (pictured), was spotted on August 6 leaving Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, where he returned following his hospitalization from a suspected drug overdose in June.

"Elijah is looking disheveled and strung out again and burning through his trust fund money like there's no tomorrow," said an insider.

"He's living at one of the most expensive hotels in LA where rooms start at around $700 a night, and his financial circumstances must be dawning on him by now, because Cher's certainly not paying for it. Word's gotten back to her he's talking quite seriously about cashing in with a tell-all book, and that will be a disaster for Cher."