EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Fears for Elijah Blue Erupt – Legendary Singer Panicking Troubled Son is 'One Step Away From Cashing In' on Explosive Tell-All After Rehab Release
Oct. 4 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman is out of rehab and finally sober, but he's still wreaking havoc in his mom's life.
"She's panicking that he's one step away from cashing in with a bombshell tell-all," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fears For Elijah
The singer's son, 49, with late rocker Gregg Allman (pictured), was spotted on August 6 leaving Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, where he returned following his hospitalization from a suspected drug overdose in June.
"Elijah is looking disheveled and strung out again and burning through his trust fund money like there's no tomorrow," said an insider.
"He's living at one of the most expensive hotels in LA where rooms start at around $700 a night, and his financial circumstances must be dawning on him by now, because Cher's certainly not paying for it. Word's gotten back to her he's talking quite seriously about cashing in with a tell-all book, and that will be a disaster for Cher."
Cher's Son No Longer Speaking To Her
EXCLUSIVE: Wynonna Judd's Troubled Daughter Lashes Out! Grace Kelley Claims Country Icon Was 'Never a Mother' and 'Covered Up Stepfather's Sexual Abuse When She Was 10'
Apparently, Elijah has stopped speaking to Cher, 79, in the wake of her 2023 bid for legal control of his personal and financial matters.
In September 2024, she dropped the case after the family reached a private, undisclosed settlement.
"He's resentful and seems to blame his famous mom for the way he turned out. He'll rip her to shreds over his unhappy childhood and get handsomely paid doing it," said the insider.
"It will be Cher's worst nightmare."