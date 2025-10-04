Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Cher
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Fears for Elijah Blue Erupt – Legendary Singer Panicking Troubled Son is 'One Step Away From Cashing In' on Explosive Tell-All After Rehab Release

cher and elijah blue
Source: MEGA

Cher fears Elijah Blue will 'cash in' on an explosive tell-all after his release from rehab.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 4 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman is out of rehab and finally sober, but he's still wreaking havoc in his mom's life.

"She's panicking that he's one step away from cashing in with a bombshell tell-all," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Fears For Elijah

Article continues below advertisement
Cher and Gregg Allman's son, Elijah Blue Allman, was spotted leaving Chateau Marmont after a suspected overdose.
Source: RAMEY PHOTO AGENCY/MEGA

Cher and Gregg Allman's son, Elijah Blue Allman, was spotted leaving Chateau Marmont after a suspected overdose.

Article continues below advertisement

The singer's son, 49, with late rocker Gregg Allman (pictured), was spotted on August 6 leaving Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, where he returned following his hospitalization from a suspected drug overdose in June.

"Elijah is looking disheveled and strung out again and burning through his trust fund money like there's no tomorrow," said an insider.

"He's living at one of the most expensive hotels in LA where rooms start at around $700 a night, and his financial circumstances must be dawning on him by now, because Cher's certainly not paying for it. Word's gotten back to her he's talking quite seriously about cashing in with a tell-all book, and that will be a disaster for Cher."

Article continues below advertisement

Cher's Son No Longer Speaking To Her

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Wynonna Judd, Grace Kelly

EXCLUSIVE: Wynonna Judd's Troubled Daughter Lashes Out! Grace Kelley Claims Country Icon Was 'Never a Mother' and 'Covered Up Stepfather's Sexual Abuse When She Was 10'

Split photos of Jeffrey Epstein,Donald Trump and Princess Diana

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Donald Trump and His Old Pal Jeffrey Epstein's Twisted Fight Over Princess Diana — 'Both Men Were Circling Around Her Like Sharks'

Article continues below advertisement
Cher's 2023 bid for legal control of Elijah Blue ended with a private family settlement.
Source: MEGA

Cher's 2023 bid for legal control of Elijah Blue ended with a private family settlement.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Apparently, Elijah has stopped speaking to Cher, 79, in the wake of her 2023 bid for legal control of his personal and financial matters.

In September 2024, she dropped the case after the family reached a private, undisclosed settlement.

"He's resentful and seems to blame his famous mom for the way he turned out. He'll rip her to shreds over his unhappy childhood and get handsomely paid doing it," said the insider.

"It will be Cher's worst nightmare."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.