EXCLUSIVE: Wynonna Judd's Troubled Daughter Lashes Out! Grace Kelley Claims Country Icon Was 'Never a Mother' and 'Covered Up Stepfather's Sexual Abuse When She Was 10'
Oct. 4 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Wynonna Judd's troubled grown daughter, Grace Kelley, is blasting her by claiming the country queen "was never a mother" and was complicit in covering up her stepfather's alleged sexual abuse of Kelley when she was 10 years old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kelley, now 29, alleged D.R. Roach, who was married to Judd from 2003 to 2007, was her abuser and that her mom tried to hold the family together through counseling.
But then Judd, 61, slapped Roach, 67, with divorce papers days after he was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a minor.
Judd Knew Along?
At the time, the victim was not named. He pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to commit aggravated sexual battery, and he is currently listed as an offender against children in the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.
"When they found out in counseling what he had done to me," Kelley recalled, "they're like, 'Wait a minute. We're going to report this to law enforcement.' When he was arrested and it came out in the news, that's when she divorced him."
Judd has not publicly responded to Kelley's claims.
That activity has Kelley steaming mad these days. "So is my mom rich? Yeah, she's so rich that she was able to sweep me under the rug and abuse me and then cover it all up," claimed Kelley.
"I don't want to talk bad about my mom, but we'll just say she's a good performer. She was never a mother."
This must have shaken the Love Can Build a Bridge singer, confided an insider: "Wynonna loves Grace and was a mom to her. She and Grace have a complicated relationship, much like Wynonna had with her mom, Naomi."
Kelley's Troubled Past Revealed
Kelley has struggled. "My story is so messed up," she said. "Between 12 and 17, I was in 14 different facilities."
In 2024, she was reportedly arrested three times and recently spent six weeks behind bars for stealing a church van belonging to the Ground Zero Church of the Nazarene in Charlottesville, Virginia. "I got a hold of some bad drugs," Kelley said, "and I was hallucinating."
She was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2018 for leaving a court-ordered drug recovery program, which violated her parole for meth possession two years earlier. She was released early in December 2022, then violated parole and went back behind bars from May to October 2023.
Kelley found solace – and sobriety – after meeting Pastor Kent Hart and his wife, Megan.
That left Judd, also mom to 30-year-old son Elijah, to raise Kelley's 3-year-old daughter, Kaliyah.
But during her recent incarceration, Kelley got clean and sober and is an active member of the Ground Zero Church, thanks to Pastor Kent and his wife. "If it wasn't for Pastor Kent and Megan, I would still be out there using," said Kelley. "I'd still be out there doing the same thing I was."
Today, Kelley is writing her memoir, tentatively titled Pronoia.
"I believe that now's my time," she said. "I never had a voice, and I was iffy about talking about all this stuff, but no matter what is said about me, the Bible says the truth will set you free."