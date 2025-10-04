EXCLUSIVE: Wynonna Judd's Troubled Daughter Lashes Out! Grace Kelley Claims Country Icon Was 'Never a Mother' and 'Covered Up Stepfather's Sexual Abuse When She Was 10'

Wynonna Judd's troubled grown daughter, Grace Kelley, is blasting her by claiming the country queen "was never a mother" and was complicit in covering up her stepfather's alleged sexual abuse of Kelley when she was 10 years old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kelley, now 29, alleged D.R. Roach, who was married to Judd from 2003 to 2007, was her abuser and that her mom tried to hold the family together through counseling.

But then Judd, 61, slapped Roach, 67, with divorce papers days after he was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a minor.