Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Wynonna Judd

Wynonna Judd Pushed to the Edge After Daughter's Grace Kelley Arrest for Soliciting Prostitution: Report

wynonna judd daughter grace behind bars days after arrest
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Wynonna Judd is on an emotional rollercoaster.

By:

Apr. 24 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Wynonna Judd is said to be on the brink of an emotional collapse.

A bombshell report claimed the singer is haunted by her mother Naomi's 2022 suicide and the recent prostitution bust of her troubled daughter.

Article continues below advertisement
wynonna judd daughter grace behind bars days after arrest pp
Source: Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA; Elmore County Jail/MEGA

Wynonna's daughter Grace was arrested in April for indecent exposure and prostitution.

Wynonna's personal hell is so devastating, that it's reportedly casting a dark cloud over her 11-year marriage to drummer Cactus Moser as the songbird is pushed toward the edge of sanity, insiders squealed according to the National Enquirer.

Daughter Grace Kelley — the No One Else on Earth singer's 27-year-old child with ex-husband Arch Kelley — was arrested in April for indecent exposure and prostitution after allegedly flashing drivers on an Alabama highway!

Article continues below advertisement
grace kelley mugshot
Source: MEGA

Grace denied the allegations and claimed she was merely looking for a ride on the side of the Alabama highway.

Article continues below advertisement

Grace — who is mom to the Nashville legend's only grandchild, two-year-old Kaliyah Chanel — has already served five prison stints for drug convictions and probation violations.

Wynonna's daughter denies the latest allegations, insisting she was never dressed indecently and was merely looking for a ride when cops spotted her on the road. But sources claim Wynonna is tied up in knots over her girl potentially getting sent to the slammer once more!

Article continues below advertisement

"Wynonna is prepared to raise her granddaughter herself if Grace goes away again," a friend revealed to the outlet. "But at her age, it's a very daunting position and it weighs heavily on her."

Meanwhile, the star is still processing the loss of 76-year-old mother Naomi — her partner in The Judds — who left behind a suicide note reading, "Do NOT let Wy come to my funeral. She's mentally ill!"

MORE ON:
Wynonna Judd
Article continues below advertisement
wynonna judd daughter grace behind bars days after arrest
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Wynonna is willing to take in Grace's daughter, Kailyah, but also 'really needs to work.'

Article continues below advertisement

After the tragedy, Wynonna went on the road — but nearly fainted during a concert in Ohio last year and seemed on the verge of collapse at the CMA awards.

"Despite all the turmoil in Wynonna's life, the truth is he really needs to work," a tipster tattled. "She earned millions with The Judds and her solo career, but she blew through it all and even went to rehab for a spending addiction."

Article continues below advertisement
wynonna judd daughter grace behind bars days after arrest
Source: MEGA

The death of Wynonna's mother and music partner Naomi is also said to contribute to her emotional turmoil.

Article continues below advertisement

"She's teetered on the edge of bankruptcy several times," the source noted. "She feels she has to stay on the road doing concerts to keep the wolves from the door — even though for her own mental well-being she should be taking a step back and sorting out her feelings."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Another pal squealed third husband Moser is Wynonna's "oasis in her sea of despair," but added, "She can lash out at him even when he's doing his best to try to help her."

"It's gotten to the point where all you can do is pray for better days for her — while fearing the worse."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Wynonna's reps for comment.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.