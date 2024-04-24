Wynonna Judd Pushed to the Edge After Daughter's Grace Kelley Arrest for Soliciting Prostitution: Report
Wynonna Judd is said to be on the brink of an emotional collapse.
A bombshell report claimed the singer is haunted by her mother Naomi's 2022 suicide and the recent prostitution bust of her troubled daughter.
Wynonna's personal hell is so devastating, that it's reportedly casting a dark cloud over her 11-year marriage to drummer Cactus Moser as the songbird is pushed toward the edge of sanity, insiders squealed according to the National Enquirer.
Daughter Grace Kelley — the No One Else on Earth singer's 27-year-old child with ex-husband Arch Kelley — was arrested in April for indecent exposure and prostitution after allegedly flashing drivers on an Alabama highway!
Grace — who is mom to the Nashville legend's only grandchild, two-year-old Kaliyah Chanel — has already served five prison stints for drug convictions and probation violations.
Wynonna's daughter denies the latest allegations, insisting she was never dressed indecently and was merely looking for a ride when cops spotted her on the road. But sources claim Wynonna is tied up in knots over her girl potentially getting sent to the slammer once more!
"Wynonna is prepared to raise her granddaughter herself if Grace goes away again," a friend revealed to the outlet. "But at her age, it's a very daunting position and it weighs heavily on her."
Meanwhile, the star is still processing the loss of 76-year-old mother Naomi — her partner in The Judds — who left behind a suicide note reading, "Do NOT let Wy come to my funeral. She's mentally ill!"
After the tragedy, Wynonna went on the road — but nearly fainted during a concert in Ohio last year and seemed on the verge of collapse at the CMA awards.
"Despite all the turmoil in Wynonna's life, the truth is he really needs to work," a tipster tattled. "She earned millions with The Judds and her solo career, but she blew through it all and even went to rehab for a spending addiction."
"She's teetered on the edge of bankruptcy several times," the source noted. "She feels she has to stay on the road doing concerts to keep the wolves from the door — even though for her own mental well-being she should be taking a step back and sorting out her feelings."
Another pal squealed third husband Moser is Wynonna's "oasis in her sea of despair," but added, "She can lash out at him even when he's doing his best to try to help her."
"It's gotten to the point where all you can do is pray for better days for her — while fearing the worse."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Wynonna's reps for comment.