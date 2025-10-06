Amy Schumer Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss in New Photo After Internet Trolls' Comments About Her 'Moon Face' Led to Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis
Oct. 6 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Amy Schumer has shown off her dramatic weight loss in a new Instagram photo months after she credited cruel comments from internet trolls about her appearance for her Cushing Syndrome diagnosis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Schumer, 44, has been open about her experience taking weight loss medications Ozempic and Mounjaro – and how comments on social media about her "moon face" prompted her to seek medical attention.
Schumer Shows Off 'Legs For Days' in New Photo
Over the weekend, the comedian shared a snap on Instagram from a trip to Las Vegas with friends Alex Saks and Jillian Bell.
Schumer stunned in the photo, which featured the movie star wearing a black Miu Miu button-down mini dress and black heels.
Fans and fellow celebrities rushed to the comment section to hype up Schumer and "those legs."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs wrote: "Ok legs for days!!"
Director and producer Lee Daniels added, "Skinny momma," while skincare guru Georgia Louise said, "AMY.. legs need to come out more!!!!"
Fellow comedian Kathy Griffin joked: "I'm so pissed about your legs, I can barely talk to you."
Schumer's 'Horrible Experience' Taking Ozempic
Schumer's physical transformation comes after a "horrible experience" taking Ozempic, which she opened up about during a past appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show.
She said: "I have this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy. So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was, like, bedridden. I was like, vomiting – and then you have no energy.
"But other people take it, and they’re all good. So, God bless them."
The I Feel Pretty star's later shared her taking Mounjaro has been a night and day difference to Ozempic.
She shared all the ways the weight loss medication has helped her in a vulnerable Instagram post, saying: "My symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared. My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy.
"I'm having a really good experience, so I wanted to keep it real with you about that."
Schumer previously confessed how social media comments about her weight led her to make an appointment with her doctor, and ended up being diagnosed with Cushing syndrome.
How Internet Trolls Led to Schumer's Cushing Syndrome Diagnosis
In January, she told Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper: "A year ago, the Internet really came for me."
She explained initially she dismissed the trolls, "I was like, 'Okay, everybody, like, relax,'" until physicians began commenting on her swollen "moon face."
Schumer continued: "Doctors were chiming in in the comments, and they were, like, 'No, no … something's really up. Your face looks so crazy.'"
Comments suggested she may have Cushing syndrome, which "happens when the body has too much of the hormone cortisol for a long time," according to the Mayo Clinic.
Despite her symptoms, Schumer said she was still in disbelief until she realized she had been "getting steroid injections for my scars" from her breast reduction and C-section procedures.
She added: "So I got these was getting these steroid injections, and so it gave me this thing called Cushing syndrome, which I wouldn't have known if the internet hadn't come for me so hard."
Schumer said she "got rid" of the condition because "it just has to work itself out."