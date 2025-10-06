Bill Maher Blasts Kamala Harris for 'Playing Victim' Over Humiliating Election Loss to Trump... And Jokes Memoir Should Have Been Called 'Everyone Sucks but Me'
Oct. 6 2025, Published 2:34 p.m. ET
HBO Real Time host Bill Maher has called out Kamala Harris’ new memoir, 107 Days, on October 3.
"Kamala Harris’s new memoir of the '24 election is called 107 Days, but should have been called 'Everyone Sucks but Me'," he said.
Bill Maher Claimed 'Nothing' Is Kamala Harris' Fault in Her Book
CNN commentator Van Jones, a former advisor to President Barack Obama, was Maher’s guest and, shockingly, clapped at Maher’s comment.
“107 Days' is a victim’s title because, get it, she only had 107 days to win,” he continued. “Yeah. Uh, and a billion and a half dollars and a built-in army of about 75 million people who’d vote for any human-adjacent life form that wasn’t Trump."
Harris’ book, which was released in September, focuses on her short presidential campaign, which lasted only had 107 days, after Joe Biden opted not to run for a second term.
"But in 107 Days, nothing is ever Kamala’s fault. Biden lets her down by not stepping down sooner. Pouty face emoji. Gavin Newsom, he was asked for his endorsement, but texted, ‘hiking, will call back,’ but then never did. And then he didn’t even ask her to prom," Maher added.
'America Itself Lets Kamala Harris Down,' Bill Maher Quipped
In the book, Harris discussed multiple Democrats, including Newsom, who she tried to garner endorsements from. She claims Newsom told her he was "hiking" and would call her back, but "never did."
Maher also went at Harris over her revealing in the book she didn’t pick Pete Buttigieg to be her running mate due to her feeling it was a "risk" as he’s gay.
Specifically, in the book, she noted Buttigieg "would have been an ideal partner — if I were a straight white man."
"But we were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man. Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let’s just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk," she elaborated. "And I think Pete also knew that — to our mutual sadness."
In response, Maher said, "America itself lets Kamala down by not being ready for the running mate she really wanted, Pete Buttigieg. So she’s stuck with the Home Depot paint salesman [Tim Walz], and the rest is history."
Kamala Harris Complimented Hillary Clinton While Taking a 'Nasty Swipe' at Joe Biden
As RadarOnline.com reported, while on her book tour, Harris praised Hillary Clinton as a true mentor while taking a “nasty swipe” at Biden.
"We all hope to be mentored. We all hope to have support from those who come before. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't. And certainly that's true of politics," she detailed. "Hillary Clinton is one of those people that believes in lifting people up and supporting people. And she follows through."
While she didn’t call out Biden by name, the implication Biden was not overly supportive of her seemed obvious to social media users.
Kamala Harris Wrote About Her Frustrations Regarding Joe Biden
In the same vein, Harris wrote the following regarding Biden in her book: “My feelings for him were grounded in warmth and loyalty, but they had become complicated, over time, with hurt and disappointment. After warmly welcoming us into the Biden family at the beginning of the campaign, there seemed to be a change of temperature after the election.”
She also expressed her frustration with Biden’s speech at the Democratic National Convention.
"He spoke for nearly an hour, detailing the accomplishments of our administration," Harris wrote.
"It was a legacy speech for him, not an argument for me, and he was entitled to it. But if we waited for some personal stories about working with me and what qualities he had seen that led him to endorse me, they weren't there."