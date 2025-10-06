Bill Maher Blasts Kamala Harris for 'Playing Victim' Over Humiliating Election Loss to Trump... And Jokes Memoir Should Have Been Called 'Everyone Sucks but Me'

CNN commentator Van Jones, a former advisor to President Barack Obama, was Maher’s guest and, shockingly, clapped at Maher’s comment.

“107 Days' is a victim’s title because, get it, she only had 107 days to win,” he continued. “Yeah. Uh, and a billion and a half dollars and a built-in army of about 75 million people who’d vote for any human-adjacent life form that wasn’t Trump."

Harris’ book, which was released in September, focuses on her short presidential campaign, which lasted only had 107 days, after Joe Biden opted not to run for a second term.

"But in 107 Days, nothing is ever Kamala’s fault. Biden lets her down by not stepping down sooner. Pouty face emoji. Gavin Newsom, he was asked for his endorsement, but texted, ‘hiking, will call back,’ but then never did. And then he didn’t even ask her to prom," Maher added.