REVEALED: The Ice Cold Message Hillary Clinton Told Husband Bill Before He Admitted to Monica Lewinsky Affair

On August 17, 1998, after agreeing to provide testimony to prosecutors during an interview in the White House, Bill stood behind a podium to confess to the American people about what he had done with then-22-year-old Lewinsky.

However, before his admission, his wife did not have a problem giving him the cold shoulder.

"I didn't much want to help Bill compose his public statement on a matter that violated my sense of decency and privacy," Hillary recalled in her 2003 memoir, Living History. Hillary was nowhere to be found when Bill gave his speech, as he was instead supported by his circle of advisors as well as his daughter, Chelsea.

While she was not in attendance, Hillary recalled the exact words she told the embattled president moments before his admission, as she said, "Well, Bill, this is your speech. You're the one who got yourself into this mess, and only you can decide what to say about it."