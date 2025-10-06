Your tip
Hillary Clinton

REVEALED: The Ice Cold Message Hillary Clinton Told Husband Bill Before He Admitted to Monica Lewinsky Affair

Photo of Monica Lewinsky, Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton had a brutal message for her husband, Bill Clinton, before his infamous speech in 1998.

Oct. 6 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Hillary Clinton became the scorned woman in 1998 after learning her husband, Bill Clinton, had an affair with his White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.

RadarOnline.com can now reveal the words the former First Lady had for the then-president before he admitted to the world he had stepped out on his marriage.

What Did Hillary Clinton Tell Bill Clinton Before His Admission?

Photo of Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

Hillary had a brutal message for her husband before he told the world of his affair.

On August 17, 1998, after agreeing to provide testimony to prosecutors during an interview in the White House, Bill stood behind a podium to confess to the American people about what he had done with then-22-year-old Lewinsky.

However, before his admission, his wife did not have a problem giving him the cold shoulder.

"I didn't much want to help Bill compose his public statement on a matter that violated my sense of decency and privacy," Hillary recalled in her 2003 memoir, Living History. Hillary was nowhere to be found when Bill gave his speech, as he was instead supported by his circle of advisors as well as his daughter, Chelsea.

While she was not in attendance, Hillary recalled the exact words she told the embattled president moments before his admission, as she said, "Well, Bill, this is your speech. You're the one who got yourself into this mess, and only you can decide what to say about it."

Why Did Hillary Stand By Bill?

Photo of Monica Lewinsky, Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Bill admitted to having an affair with his intern, Lewinsky.

During his speech, the former governor of Arkansas admitted he had "a relationship with Ms. Lewinsky that was not appropriate," and also confessed he had "misled people, including even my wife. I deeply regret that."

Despite the affair, the future presidential candidate stood by her man and explained her decision in the 2020 Hulu documentary, Hillary.

"I defended and stood by him because I thought the impeachment process was wrong, but that wasn't the necessary answer to what I would do with my marriage."

Nearly 30 years following his admission, the couple, who tied the knot in 1995, are now facing another major obstacle, and this time, late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is involved.

Bill's Jeffrey Epstein Problem Revealed

bill clinton and jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

Bill's ties to Jeffrey Epstein have now created another obstacle for the couple's marriage.

Bill, 79, is facing backlash after a handwritten note in which he praised Epstein's "childlike curiosity" was made public by U.S. lawmakers, with a source claimed left Hillary raging.

The ex-politician's message was originally written for Epstein's notorious 50th "birthday book," a collection compiled by the pedophile's fixer Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003.

He wrote to the sex offender: "It's reassuring, isn't it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and (illegible word), and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends."

Following the publication of the message, an insider said: "The shame never stops for Hillary. Each time Epstein's name resurfaces, she's dragged back into Bill's messes.

"It is crushing pressure on her."

Photo of Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

The former president praised Epstein's 'childlike curiosity' in a birthday message.

Other sources claimed the 77-year-old is so sick over a potential airing of Bill's true relationship with the sex creep that she's consulting her lawyers over her best next move.

They claimed: "It really could be over. She's long known what Bill, and what he's capable of."

Another insider claimed Hillary is "enraged. The people around her say she's finished with him and out for blood... She doesn’t care what it costs in terms of money. She can't bear to look at him after years of betrayal."

