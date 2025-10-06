Rosie O'Donnell's Warning: Leftie Comic Claims Trump Will End U.S. Democracy After Prez Threatened to Revoke Her Citizenship — 'What's Coming is Fascism, Pure and Simple'
Oct. 6 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Rosie O'Donnell has warned Donald Trump will be the end of democracy in the US amid their ongoing feud, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
O'Donnell issued the bold prediction on Monday, October 6, after arriving in Australia, where she'll be performing two stand-up comedy shows at the Sydney Opera House.
O'Donnell Gives Update on Irish Citizenship Status
The left-wing comedian has long been open with her criticism of Trump and MAGA – and made the controversial decision to move to Ireland after the Republican took office for his second term in January.
O'Donnell gave an update on her "self-imposed exile" and whether or not she plans to move back to the US after Trump publicly threatened to revoke her citizenship.
She reportedly said: "I am applying and about to be approved for my Irish citizenship, as my grandparents were from there, and that's all you need.
"It will be good to have my Irish citizenship, especially since Trump keeps threatening to take away mine."
O'Donnell Takes Fresh Swipe at Trump
O'Donnell then appeared to reference her personal experience as a private citizen clashing with the president over political views as she warned: "What's coming is fascism in the United States, pure and simple."
The former View co-host added: "Christian white nationalism, and that's not democracy, and that's not a democratic republic, and you know, that's not who we are.
"I feel that if we let them continue on, we are doomed as a democracy."
This isn't the first time O'Donnell has claimed Trump will be the end of the US as we know it.
During an appearance on MSNBC, she told Nicolle Wallace: "What he's done now hasn't even hit us yet. And if he's not stopped now, we have lost our country.
"I don't know, Nicolle, how it is that some people cannot see it."
In a surprising move, O'Donnell confessed that even her own therapist has grown tired of hearing her shout about Trump and the growing political divide in the US.
She said: "My therapist said, 'Why are you so upset?' And I said to her, 'Why are you not?'"
While the 63-year-old has painted a grim picture of life in her home country, her overseas move hasn't been a totally smooth transition.
As RadarOnline.com reported, O'Donnell confessed she was struggling to adjust to life in Ireland on social media.
She said in a TikTok video: "It's not easy to move to another country, but we felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do, and it looks like, sadly, we are correct, given what's happening in the United States is overwhelmingly depressing, unconstitutional, illegal, criminal, and so very sad.
"Let's hope the world and the nation rallies against the current administration and their horrific ideas for what will make America great again, and it's not racism and homophobia, it's equality for all."