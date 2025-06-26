EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell's 'Hollywood Suck-Up Act' Branded Phony – 'She's Now a Total Pariah in Showbiz'

Motormouth Rosie O'Donnell is trying to play nice to win back Hollywood, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the outspoken funnygal is still seen as the same mean-spirited bully – only with a new act.

The former View yakker just showed off her slimmed-down look in a new picture – more than two years after jumping on the Mounjaro bandwagon to melt off flab.

"I can't believe this is me now," the 63-year-old joker captioned a May 23 social media post.

But according to our source, the Flintstones star's body makeover hasn't changed her mean-girl reputation.