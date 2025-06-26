EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell's 'Hollywood Suck-Up Act' Branded Phony – 'She's Now a Total Pariah in Showbiz'
Motormouth Rosie O'Donnell is trying to play nice to win back Hollywood, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the outspoken funnygal is still seen as the same mean-spirited bully – only with a new act.
The former View yakker just showed off her slimmed-down look in a new picture – more than two years after jumping on the Mounjaro bandwagon to melt off flab.
"I can't believe this is me now," the 63-year-old joker captioned a May 23 social media post.
But according to our source, the Flintstones star's body makeover hasn't changed her mean-girl reputation.
Queens Of Mean
Our source said: "Rosie may look different after losing a ton of weight, but she has a long way to go when it comes to her caustic personality.
"People can't forgive her for all the hurt and bitterness she's caused."
The A League of Their Own heavy hitter has taken swings at a long list of her Hollywood cohorts over the years – including former pal Ellen DeGeneres, who she claims "hurt her feelings" during a long-ago TV interview.
"Rosie's now trying to make amends by saying nice things about people, like how she wishes Ellen well, but she's still the same old Rosie to people who've been on the receiving end of her angry outbursts," said a source.
Big Move
The comedy queen turned culture warrior moved to Ireland in January with her youngest child, Clay, 12, who is autistic and nonbinary.
Her other kids – Parker, 30, Chelsea, 27, Blake, 25, and Vivienne, 22 – are left to fend for themselves in America.
She insists that she will not return until "all citizens have equal rights" in the U.S.
Our source said: "She's reinventing herself in Ireland and feeling like a new person and wants everyone to know she's not the same aggressive, hostile, selfish beast she was back in the day."
The insider added: "Now she's feeling like a whole new person and wants to un-burn a lot of bridges with Ellen and so many others she negatively touched over the years.
"But she has a long haul ahead of her. No one is buying it and they still think she's a mean-spirited louse."