Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Rosie O'Donnell
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell's 'Hollywood Suck-Up Act' Branded Phony – 'She's Now a Total Pariah in Showbiz'

rosie odonnell hollywood suck up act branded phony showbiz pariah
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell's Hollywood suck-up act has been branded phony.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 26 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Motormouth Rosie O'Donnell is trying to play nice to win back Hollywood, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the outspoken funnygal is still seen as the same mean-spirited bully – only with a new act.

The former View yakker just showed off her slimmed-down look in a new picture – more than two years after jumping on the Mounjaro bandwagon to melt off flab.

"I can't believe this is me now," the 63-year-old joker captioned a May 23 social media post.

But according to our source, the Flintstones star's body makeover hasn't changed her mean-girl reputation.

Article continues below advertisement

Queens Of Mean

Article continues below advertisement
rosie odonnell hollywood suck up act branded phony showbiz pariah
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres and O'Donnell both have tough-gal images.

Article continues below advertisement

Our source said: "Rosie may look different after losing a ton of weight, but she has a long way to go when it comes to her caustic personality.

"People can't forgive her for all the hurt and bitterness she's caused."

The A League of Their Own heavy hitter has taken swings at a long list of her Hollywood cohorts over the years – including former pal Ellen DeGeneres, who she claims "hurt her feelings" during a long-ago TV interview.

"Rosie's now trying to make amends by saying nice things about people, like how she wishes Ellen well, but she's still the same old Rosie to people who've been on the receiving end of her angry outbursts," said a source.

Article continues below advertisement

Big Move

Article continues below advertisement
rosie odonnell hollywood suck up act branded phony showbiz pariah
Source: MEGA

O'Donnell has moved to Ireland with son, Clay, while her other kids remain Stateside.

Article continues below advertisement

The comedy queen turned culture warrior moved to Ireland in January with her youngest child, Clay, 12, who is autistic and nonbinary.

Her other kids – Parker, 30, Chelsea, 27, Blake, 25, and Vivienne, 22 – are left to fend for themselves in America.

She insists that she will not return until "all citizens have equal rights" in the U.S.

Our source said: "She's reinventing herself in Ireland and feeling like a new person and wants everyone to know she's not the same aggressive, hostile, selfish beast she was back in the day."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
cher cooling off boytoy ae edwards pals rejoice over split

EXCLUSIVE: Why Cher Is 'Finally Cooling Off' From Alex 'A.E.' Edwards – Leaving Pals Rejoicing She's Now 'Strong Enough' to Chuck 'Leeching' Toyboy

drew carey mid life crisis vegas onlyfans model

EXCLUSIVE: Drew Carey 'Knee Deep in Mid-Life Crisis' After He Lived it Up In Vegas With OnlyFans Model

Article continues below advertisement
rosie odonnell hollywood suck up act branded phony showbiz pariah
Source: ROSIE/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Insiders added O'Donnell's makeover can't mask her long-standing mean streak.

The insider added: "Now she's feeling like a whole new person and wants to un-burn a lot of bridges with Ellen and so many others she negatively touched over the years.

"But she has a long haul ahead of her. No one is buying it and they still think she's a mean-spirited louse."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.