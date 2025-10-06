Double Trouble: Keith Urban 'Is Seeing Two Women' in Latest Bombshell Claims as Ex Nicole Kidman is 'Floored' By How Quickly Singer Has Moved On
Oct. 6 2025, Published 1:50 p.m. ET
Keith Urban is seeing not one, but two women since his shock split from wife Nicole Kidman, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com revealed last week the country star, 57, has sparked rumors of a romance with his new guitarist, Maggie Baugh, 25, after he changed the lyrics of his love song The Fighter – which he wrote about his relationship with Kidman – to include the musician's name.
Is Urban Juggling Two Women?
He also pointed in the direction of Baugh when he belted out the lyric, "I was born to love you," in the song at another Las Vegas gig, which was captured on video and went viral in the wake of the split.
But according to Rob Shuter, the hitmaker also has another relationship blossoming, amid claims he has been spending time with a second unidentified woman in Nashville in recent weeks.
Sources suggested this new relationship began around the same time as his collaboration with Baugh, further fueling rumors about the singer's post-divorce dating life.
Writing on Substack, an insider told Shuter: "Nicole isn't disputing the rumors, but she's floored by how blatant it all feels."
Maggie Baugh's Family Speaks Out On Relationship Rumors
Kidman, 58, filed for divorce and requested primary custody of the couple’s daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.
Legal documents show the split followed several months of separation.
Reports state that Kidman has stayed in Los Angeles, while Urban continues performing in Nevada and Tennessee.
Urban's representatives have not commented on the speculation surrounding his relationships.
However, Baugh's brother, Samuel, has been quizzed on her rumored romance with Urban and refused to deny that anything was going on between them.
He said: "I love my sister and she’s an amazing person. I talk to her every day and have spoken to her today. She just went on tour, her own tour in London, which she did phenomenal with."
Days earlier, Baugh’s father, Chuck, claimed he was unaware of a relationship between Urban and his daughter.
He said: "I don't know anything about it, other than she's a guitar player for him. It's more of a musician thing than a dating thing."
Urban Hated Kidman's Film 'Babygirl'
Meanwhile, it was recently revealed Urban was unsupportive of Kidman while she promoted her sexually explicit movie, Babygirl, last year.
The country crooner failed to join his wife at the Venice Film Festival as she debuted the film in August and again when it opened at the Toronto Film Festival that September.
In the movie, Kidman plays a high-powered CEO who launches into an affair with her handsome intern, played by Harris Dickinson, 29, while dissatisfied with her sex life with her husband, played by Antonio Banderas, 65.
A Hollywood insider claimed: "Keith didn't like the film, and he didn't even like Nicole promoting the movie."
Another source alleged Urban feared that he would be mocked because of the film's subject.
Urban has never appeared to have any issues with his wife’s projects before this.
The Oscar winner has indeed made a career of playing women who challenge the norms, with movies such as 1999's Eyes Wide Shut with her first husband, Tom Cruise.
And, Kidman has always been there for Urban, from joining him at the CMAs to the opening night of his tour.