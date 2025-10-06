Double Trouble: Keith Urban 'Is Seeing Two Women' in Latest Bombshell Claims as Ex Nicole Kidman is 'Floored' By How Quickly Singer Has Moved On

Kidman, 58, filed for divorce and requested primary custody of the couple’s daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Legal documents show the split followed several months of separation.

Reports state that Kidman has stayed in Los Angeles, while Urban continues performing in Nevada and Tennessee.

Urban's representatives have not commented on the speculation surrounding his relationships.

However, Baugh's brother, Samuel, has been quizzed on her rumored romance with Urban and refused to deny that anything was going on between them.

He said: "I love my sister and she’s an amazing person. I talk to her every day and have spoken to her today. She just went on tour, her own tour in London, which she did phenomenal with."

Days earlier, Baugh’s father, Chuck, claimed he was unaware of a relationship between Urban and his daughter.

He said: "I don't know anything about it, other than she's a guitar player for him. It's more of a musician thing than a dating thing."