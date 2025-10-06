Trump, 79, Rants About 'Falling Down Stairs' During Navy's 250th Anniversary Event Speech as Concerns Over The Don's Health Ramp Up — 'This is What Dementia Looks Like'

Last month, Trump and his wife, Melania, were confronted with a faulty escalator while at the United Nations headquarters, which led White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to accuse the UN security of pulling a prank on the president.

"If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the president and first lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,' Leavitt raged on X, as she responded to a report by The Times, which the staff had "joked" they could turn off the escalators and elevators in the building.

Trump, who is said to be suffering from swollen ankles, also said at the time: "All I got from the United Nations was an escalator on the way up that stopped in the middle… If the first lady wasn't in great shape, she would've fallen."

And just days later, while addressing a room full of elite US military officials, Trump once again focused on stairs: "... When I walk downstairs – like I'm on stairs like these stairs – I walk very slowly. Nobody has to set a record. Just try not to fall because it doesn't work out well... Just walk nice and easy. You don't have to set any record."