Trump, 79, Rants About 'Falling Down Stairs' During Navy's 250th Anniversary Event Speech as Concerns Over The Don's Health Ramp Up — 'This is What Dementia Looks Like'
Oct. 6 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
The feud between Donald Trump and stairs continues as the president once again rambled about them during a bizarre speech to Navy sailors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the 79-year-old predicted he will "one day" fall down the stairs, he still hyped himself up, claiming he's a better "physical specimen" than former presidents, leading to more rumors on social media Trump is suffering from dementia.
What Did Trump Ramble About?
During the speech on Sunday, October 5, in honor of the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary celebration in Norfolk, Virginia, Trump went off on the topic stairs and Joe Biden, as he ranted, "We had a horrible, horrible president who had no clue what the hell was happening.
"The chances of him walking down those stairs successfully were not good... And I have to be careful because one day I’m gonna probably fall."
Trump also brought up disgraced former White House physician Rep. Ronny Jackson, who served during his first term and also worked under Barack Obama and George W. Bush, and claimed he had nothing but positive comments about the ex-reality star's health.
Dementia Rumors Spread
"At a press conference, they asked [Jackson], 'Who’s in the best shape? Who’s the healthiest? Who's the strongest? Who's the best physical specimen of the three?' He said, 'That’s easy: President Donald Trump,” Trump boasted. "I said, ‘I love this guy.'"
Trump's comments were quick to spread through social media, with many calling out his apparent failing health.
"Donald Trump is rambling on about stairs at the Anniversary of the U.S. Navy. This is what dementia looks like," one user on X rage, as another added, "He will never bop down the stairs like Obama. He's old and demented."
A person said: "This is twice in a week he's talked publicly about falling, one of his new obsessions. Either his doctor gave him a talk about it, or he actually has fallen hard (in private), and it scared him."
Trump V. Escalator
Last month, Trump and his wife, Melania, were confronted with a faulty escalator while at the United Nations headquarters, which led White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to accuse the UN security of pulling a prank on the president.
"If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the president and first lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,' Leavitt raged on X, as she responded to a report by The Times, which the staff had "joked" they could turn off the escalators and elevators in the building.
Trump, who is said to be suffering from swollen ankles, also said at the time: "All I got from the United Nations was an escalator on the way up that stopped in the middle… If the first lady wasn't in great shape, she would've fallen."
And just days later, while addressing a room full of elite US military officials, Trump once again focused on stairs: "... When I walk downstairs – like I'm on stairs like these stairs – I walk very slowly. Nobody has to set a record. Just try not to fall because it doesn't work out well... Just walk nice and easy. You don't have to set any record."
Meanwhile, Trump's "mental decline" and rumors he's suffering from dementia have not gone away. Psychotherapist and author Dr. John Gartner agrees with the speculation, as he previously claimed "there is absolutely no doubt” Trump has dementia.
He explained: "He goes off on these ramblings where he is confabulating things – weird things in which he’ll talk about Venezuelans and mental hospitals, and then he’ll talk about sharks and batteries or the late, great Hannibal Lector and Silence of the Lambs."
Vice President JD Vance is believed to be preparing to take over for Trump, as the 41-year-old recently said in an interview he's "gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days.