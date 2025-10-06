The End of Taylor Swift? Singer Addresses 'Offensive' Theories About the Future of Her Career After She Marries NFL Star Travis Kelce

At another point in the interview, Swift opened up about how she and Kelce find ways to bond over their love for their careers, even though they’re in different industries.

“It just is the most fun thing in the world to support each other, and the polarity of how different our jobs are. But there are a lot of similarities, too,” she said. “We both perform for three and a half hours in NFL stadiums. … For him, it’s practice; for me, it’s rehearsal. For him, it’s a game; for me, it’s a show. We just call them different things.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Swift recently talked about her fairytale engagement to Kelce on The Graham Norton Show.

"He really crushed it in surprising me,” she shared of the engagement after showing off her ring. “While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in."

As part of his proposal plan, a "wall of hedges that weren't there before" was put up for Swift's tour photographer, who captured shots while hiding in the bushes.

Swift added: "He went all out – 10 out of 10."