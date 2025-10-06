The End of Taylor Swift? Singer Addresses 'Offensive' Theories About the Future of Her Career After She Marries NFL Star Travis Kelce
Oct. 6 2025, Published 12:51 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift responded to speculation she would stop making music after her new album to settle down with her soon-to-be husband, Travis Kelce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the fan theory, The Life of a Showgirl, Swift’s new album that came out on October 3, "will be her last."
Taylor Swift Called the Rumor She's Done With Music 'Shockingly Offensive'
Swift addressed this rumor during an appearance on October 6 on BBC Radio 2.
“Don’t tell me this is your last album?” host Scott Mills asked her.
Before she could answer, Mills explained why he was asking, stating, “I just saw some fans going, ‘Well, she’s going to get married, and then she’s going to have children and [it’s going to be her last album].’”
Swift quickly shut down that rumor, calling it “a shockingly offensive thing to say.”
Taylor Swift Insisted People Don't 'Get Married' to 'Quit Their Job'
“It’s not why people get married, so they can quit their job,” she continued. “It’s like, I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do, and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music.”
She noted, “That’s the coolest thing about Travis.”
“He’s so passionate about what he does that me being passionate about what I do, it connects,” she concluded. “There’s no point in time where he’s gonna be like, ‘I’m really upset that you’re still making music.’ Imagine [him saying], ‘The music that I signed up for, that I knew you love, I thought you were going to stop doing that.”
Taylor Swift Called Travis Kelce's Proposal a '10 Out of 10'
At another point in the interview, Swift opened up about how she and Kelce find ways to bond over their love for their careers, even though they’re in different industries.
“It just is the most fun thing in the world to support each other, and the polarity of how different our jobs are. But there are a lot of similarities, too,” she said. “We both perform for three and a half hours in NFL stadiums. … For him, it’s practice; for me, it’s rehearsal. For him, it’s a game; for me, it’s a show. We just call them different things.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Swift recently talked about her fairytale engagement to Kelce on The Graham Norton Show.
"He really crushed it in surprising me,” she shared of the engagement after showing off her ring. “While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in."
As part of his proposal plan, a "wall of hedges that weren't there before" was put up for Swift's tour photographer, who captured shots while hiding in the bushes.
Swift added: "He went all out – 10 out of 10."
Taylor Swift Is Not Wedding Planning Yet
In terms of wedding planning, Swift confessed that’s not happening yet, as she wants “to do the album stuff first.”
In another interview, Swift talked more about her engagement ring, sharing, “He designed it with this amazing jeweler, Kindred Lubeck.
She does all of her gold engraving by hand. "I had shown him a video, I just thought her stuff was so cool, I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago and he was just paying attention to everything it turns out because when I saw the ring I (gasped) ... I was like, 'I know who made this, I know who made this,' and also, you listen to me!"
"It was like, you really know me,” she added. “I didn't know what I would want, but he did somehow, and that's kind of a flex."