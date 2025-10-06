Swift Going to Space? Taylor Opens Up About The Idea of Taking the Massive Expedition After Katy Perry and Gayle King's Controversial Trip — 'I Don't Know If I Can Come Back Down'
Oct. 6 2025, Published 11:43 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift has made her feelings clear on space travel and whether or not she plans on following in the footsteps of fellow pop artist Katy Perry, news host Gayle King and Jeff Bezos' wife Lauren Sanchez, who were apart of the historic all-female Blue Origin flight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While Swift, 35, was in the UK promoting her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, she stopped by the BBC Radio 2 studio to chat with host Scott Mills, who appeared to catch the Opalite singer off-guard when he asked her thoughts on going to outer space.
Swift Has Zero 'Fascination' With Celeb Space Travel
After discussing her latest work – and being given a loaf Swift's famous homemade sourdough bread – Mills asked the singer the same question he presented her pal Ed Sheeran: Would she ever go to space?
Swift had a concerning look on her face as she shot back: "Never, why would I do that? There's no reason to do that. I don't want to do that ever."
She appeared slightly irritated while adding: "It's cold, it’s scary. I don't know if I can come back down."
The singer went on to note even if she did take the leap and join other A-list celebrities who have suited up for space travel, outspoken critics online would probably think she "didn't go" anyways or would have a "weird take on it."
She added: "I have no fascination."
After her tense moment of rambling, Swift joked she did not realize how being asked about space travel would "freak" her out so much and bring out such an emotional response.
Swift laughed as she told Mills: "I thought you were gonna make me go. Like that was my reaction to it, I was like I'm not going."
Considering the Wood singer's recent engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, it's not surprising why Swift wouldn't be eager to take a risky flight to space any time soon.
During her BBC Radio 2 interview, Swift, who has made billions off writing about her relationships and love life, slammed critics who claimed The Life of a Showgirl would be her last album now that she's getting married, a take she branded "shockingly offensive."
Swift Brands Rumors About Marriage and Career 'Shockingly Offensive'
Swift appeared confused when Mills asked if this would be her last album and referenced complaints from fans online about how the singer's life will likely change with marriage.
She let out an awkward laugh as she replied: "That's a shockingly offensive thing to say. It's not why people get married – so that they can quit their job."
The singer also acknowledged how her loyal legion of fans, Swifties, "love to panic" sometimes.
Swift calmed fears by praising her fiancé and the "passion" he has for his career as well as hers, which has helped "connect" them as a couple.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Swift recently showed off her $600,000 engagement ring and gushed about Kelce as she shared how he pulled off the "10 out of 10" surprise proposal.
She explained the Kansas City Chiefs star had a crew transform his backyard into a romantic garden while she filmed an episode for his New Heights podcast.