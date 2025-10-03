Taylor Swift Heaps Praise on Fiancé Travis Kelce For Planning a '10 Out of 10' Proposal With Her Dream Ring in Rare Interview... Following Years of Failed Romances

After proudly showing off the "new hardware" on her left hand, Swift revealed how Kelce was able to pull off the proposal without her knowing, even though planning was taking place right under her nose.

Swift explained Kelce's plan was carried out when she was at his house, recording her internet-breaking appearance on his New Heights podcast, which he hosts with his older brother Jason, to announce The Life of Showgirl.

During the three to four hours they filmed, a crew was hard at work behind the scenes.

She told Norton: "He really crushed it in surprising me. While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in."