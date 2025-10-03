Your tip
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Heaps Praise on Fiancé Travis Kelce For Planning a '10 Out of 10' Proposal With Her Dream Ring in Rare Interview... Following Years of Failed Romances

Taylor Swift has revealed details on Travis Kelce's proposal.

Oct. 3 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift has opened up on her fairytale engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce and shared how he made the moment a "10 out of 10" experience, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Swift applauded her fiancé for "crushing" the proposal during a rare appearance on UK talk show The Graham Norton Show to promote her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which has already caused a stir online following its release on Friday, October 3.

Swift Reveals How Kelce Pulled Off Surprise Proposal

Swift said a crew transformed Kelce's backyard into a garden while they recorded his 'New Heights' podcast.

After proudly showing off the "new hardware" on her left hand, Swift revealed how Kelce was able to pull off the proposal without her knowing, even though planning was taking place right under her nose.

Swift explained Kelce's plan was carried out when she was at his house, recording her internet-breaking appearance on his New Heights podcast, which he hosts with his older brother Jason, to announce The Life of Showgirl.

During the three to four hours they filmed, a crew was hard at work behind the scenes.

She told Norton: "He really crushed it in surprising me. While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in."

Kelce Built 'Wall of Hedges' to Hide Swift's Tour Photographer

Kelce built a 'wall of hedges' for Swift's tour photographer to hide behind and snap candid shots as he proposed.

As part of the elaborate plan, a "wall of hedges that weren't there before" was constructed for Swift's tour photographer, who captured candid shots while hiding in the bushes.

Swift added: "He went all out – 10 out of 10."

When asked if the 35-year-old, who has made billions off writing about her love life and failed romances, has started wedding planning yet, Swift said she's mostly been focused on her music.

She explained: "I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan."

While in the UK, Swift also made an appearance on the Heart Breakfast radio show, during which she shared how she knew Kelce had been "paying attention" when it came to designing an engagement she loved.

Swift Shows Off Massive Engagement Ring

Swift said it was 'a flex' for Kelce to design a ring she loved when she didn't know what she wanted.

Co-hosts Emma Bunton and Jamie Theakston congratulated Swift on her engagement and asked to see the $600,000 ring, prompting the singer to give insight into the stunning piece.

She said: "He designed it with this amazing jeweler, Kindred Lubeck. She does all of her gold engraving by hand.

"I had shown him a video, I just thought her stuff was so cool, I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago and he was just paying attention to everything it turns out because when I saw the ring I (gasped) ... I was like, 'I know who made this, I know who made this,' and also, you listen to me!"

Swift added: "It was like, you really know me. I didn't know what I would want, but he did somehow, and that's kind of a flex."

Swift said her family and friends told her she's 'never been so yourself' since dating Kelce.

The Opalite hitmaker later confessed her inner circle noted how she has been her more authentic self since dating the Super Bowl winner – and how Kelce inspired tracks on The Life of a Showgirl.

She said: "I did kind of nurture a fear early on in my career that if I was wasn't truly miserable in my personal life, would I be able to write? And I think that's one of the reasons I love this album so much.

"We were catching lightning in a bottle every time we were writing songs for this record, and I do think someone in your life who fuels you, who makes you more you, everyone in my life is like, 'You've never been so yourself.'

"This person came into my life and everybody’s been like, You’ve never been so you,' and I think that comes through in music."

