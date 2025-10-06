Fox Sports Hosts Slammed for Sending Mark Sanchez 'Thoughts and Prayers' Following Stabbing Arrest — After Bloody Photos of Elderly Man Allegedly Involved Are Released

The next day, he was charged with battery with injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a vehicle for his alleged role in the altercation. Bond was set at $300, with a hearing scheduled for October 7.

Charissa Thompson, a host of Fox NFL Kickoff, sent thoughts and prayers to Sanchez while doing a pregame broadcast on October 5. Sanchez was supposed to be a commentator for the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts game.

"Friday night in Indianapolis, one of our team members, Mark Sanchez, was involved in an incident that we are still trying to wrap our heads around,” Thompson said. "At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and all of those involved."