Fox Sports Hosts Slammed for Sending Mark Sanchez 'Thoughts and Prayers' Following Stabbing Arrest — After Bloody Photos of Elderly Man Allegedly Involved Are Released

Fox Sports hosts were slammed for sending Mark Sanchez 'thoughts and prayers' following his stabbing arrest.

Oct. 6 2025, Published 11:16 a.m. ET

Fox Sports hosts are facing backlash after sending Mark Sanchez “thoughts and prayers” after he was stabbed, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

On October 4, Sanchez, a former NFL quarterback, was stabbed in Indianapolis. Later, he was arrested for his alleged involvement while in the hospital as he recovered.

Charissa Thompson Sent Mark Sanchez 'Thoughts and Prayers'

Photo of Mark Sanchez
Source: MEGA

Mark Sanchez was charged with battery with injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a vehicle for his alleged role in an altercation with a 69-year-old.

The next day, he was charged with battery with injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a vehicle for his alleged role in the altercation. Bond was set at $300, with a hearing scheduled for October 7.

Charissa Thompson, a host of Fox NFL Kickoff, sent thoughts and prayers to Sanchez while doing a pregame broadcast on October 5. Sanchez was supposed to be a commentator for the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts game.

"Friday night in Indianapolis, one of our team members, Mark Sanchez, was involved in an incident that we are still trying to wrap our heads around,” Thompson said. "At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and all of those involved."

Chris Myers Also Sent Well Wishes to Mark Sanchez

Photo of Mark Sanchez
Source: MEGA

Mark Sanchez was replaced on Fox NFL Kickoff on October 5 by Brady Quinn.

Sanchez was replaced by Brady Quinn.

Before the game started, Quinn’s partner, Chris Myers, also chimed in to send his well-wishes to Sanchez.

“I’m Chris Myers, along with Brady Quinn, who is stepping in for Mark Sanchez,” Myers stated. “And obviously we all want to send out our thoughts and prayers to Mark and those involved in Friday’s incident, as we get ready for today’s game.”

People Slammed the Thoughts and Prayers for Mark Sanchez

Photo of Mark Sanchez
Source: @mark_sanchez/Instagram

People on social media slammed the 'thoughts and prayers' sent to Mark Sanchez.

People on social media were less than happy that “thoughts and prayers” were sent to Sanchez given the nature of the incident.

“How about some ‘thoughts and prayers’ for the 69 year old delivery driver he attacked for no good reason?” one person asked.

“Nope. I’m with the 69-year-old guy he tried to kill. The pictures of him are horrible,” another user quipped.

The Incident Involving Mark Sanchez and a 69-Year-Old

Photo of Mark Sanchez
Source: @mark_sanchez/Instagram

Family of the man involved in the incident with Mark Sanchez handed over photos of the man's injuries to authorities.

Family of the man allegedly involved in the incident with Sanchez handed over photos of the man’s injuries to a local news outlet.

“The family of the victim provided the following images of the victim’s injuries, showing the damage inflicted on the 69-year-old during the attack,” the media outlet claimed. “The family wishes to remain anonymous due to the attention around the incident, but said the man was cut in the fight and it went through his cheek and hit his tongue.”

According to the report, police were called to a pub at 12:30 a.m. on October 4 and discovered Sanchez had multiple stab wounds on his upper torso. The older man was found close by and had cut wounds on his face.

An affidavit the news outlet received claimed Sanchez approached the man at a loading dock and the pair were spotted chatting before things turned physical.

