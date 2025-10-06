Meghan Markle Mocked Over 'Bizarre' Walk and Outfit During Rare Paris Fashion Week Appearance — 'Zoolander Wrapped in Holy Toilet Paper'
Oct. 6 2025, Published 10:52 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle has been brutally mocked for her look while appearing at a Balenciaga Paris fashion week event, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An X user took to the platform to share a screenshot of Markle’s look. She was dressed in a long white cape-style dress with a long white piece wrapping around her chest and below her neck. She completed the outfit with a black purse she held at her side.
People's Comments About Meghan Markle's Paris Fashion Week Appearance
Markle didn’t wear any other noticeable accessories and kept her hair pulled back.
The X member who posted the screenshot posted a gif from Ben Stiller’s Zoolander next to it, noting, “Meghan Markle trying to give Zoolander a run for his supermodel walk. ‘Zoolander wrapped in holy toilet paper’ — that’s the Twerkle vibe for Balenciaga lol.”
Other users seemed to agree with the original poster, with one noting, “She likes the tampon look. She wore similar to an event she and Harry attended a couple years ago.”
Some other people on X put laughing emojis, called her a “loser,” “fake,” and claimed the original poster was “spot on.”
Meghan Markle's Awkward Interaction With Balenciaga's Creative Director Pier Paolo Piccioli
When Markle went to greet Balenciaga’s newly appointed creative director Pier Paolo Piccioli, she went to give him a kiss on the cheek but, instead, hit her nose on his sunglasses.
Piccioli, in turn, laughed off the awkward mishap and took her hands and posed for a photo with her.
She then thanked him and they ended their encounter with a hug.
Meghan Markle Took Heat for a Social Media Post During Paris Fashion Week
Aside from her Balenciaga appearance, Meghan recently took heat for a social media post at Paris Fashion Week where she showed herself putting her feet up inside her car as it passed bridges, including the Pont Alexandre III and the Pont des Invalides.
The next bridge along the Seine is the Pont d'Alma, next to the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in which Princess Diana, her boyfriend Dodi Fayed, and her driver Henri Paul died in August 1997 — a tragedy that caused such trauma for Markle's husband, Prince Harry.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams called the post "utterly bewildering," "beyond stupid," and “insensitive beyond belief.”
He also noted Harry may privately express how upset he is with the post.
A Royal Expert Called Meghan Markle's Social Media Post 'A Complete Absence of Thought'
"I don't understand what on earth she was thinking — well, she can't have been thinking. No adviser would ever advise doing something so strange," Fitzwilliams said. "She has every right to go to fashion events but to share a video which had any connections with the tragic death of the Princess of Wales defies belief."
"I'm sure she didn't mean to cause offence, she can't have been thinking, but it's insensitive beyond belief. It's a complete absence of thought," he added.