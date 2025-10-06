Meghan Markle Mocked Over 'Bizarre' Walk and Outfit During Rare Paris Fashion Week Appearance — 'Zoolander Wrapped in Holy Toilet Paper'

Markle didn’t wear any other noticeable accessories and kept her hair pulled back.

The X member who posted the screenshot posted a gif from Ben Stiller’s Zoolander next to it, noting, “Meghan Markle trying to give Zoolander a run for his supermodel walk. ‘Zoolander wrapped in holy toilet paper’ — that’s the Twerkle vibe for Balenciaga lol.”

Other users seemed to agree with the original poster, with one noting, “She likes the tampon look. She wore similar to an event she and Harry attended a couple years ago.”

Some other people on X put laughing emojis, called her a “loser,” “fake,” and claimed the original poster was “spot on.”