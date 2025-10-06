'What On Earth Was She Thinking?': Meghan Markle Slammed For 'Beyond Stupid' Social Media Video Post Near Princess Diana's Paris Death Site
Oct. 6 2025, Published 6:03 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle has been slammed for her "beyond stupid" social media video taken near Princess Diana's Paris death site.
RadarOnline.com can reveal her husband Prince Harry, 41, is expected to take a dim view of the post, which has angered those in royal circles.
'Insensitive Beyond Belief'
The Duchess, 44, made a surprise solo visit to Paris Fashion Week over the weekend and documented her trip to her 4.2million Instagram followers.
However, one particular post caused upset after she showed herself putting her feet up inside her car as it passed bridges including the Pont Alexandre III and the Pont des Invalides.
The next bridge along the Seine is the Pont d'Alma, next to the Pont d'Alma tunnel in which Diana, boyfriend Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul died in August 1997 — a tragedy that caused such trauma for her son Harry, Meghan's husband.
Harry Fury
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams called the post "utterly bewildering", "beyond stupid", "insensitive beyond belief".
He also suggested Harry may privately express his disappointment at the post.
Fitzwilliams said: "I don't understand what on earth she was thinking — well, she can't have been thinking. No adviser would ever advise doing something so strange.
"She has every right to go to fashion events but to share a video which had any connections with the tragic death of the Princess of Wales defies belief.
"I'm sure she didn't mean to cause offence, she can't have been thinking, but it's insensitive beyond belief. It's a complete absence of thought.
Diana Crash 'Scarred Harry's Life'
"She couldn't possibly have intended to be disrespectful but it's another example of the Sussexes doing something that makes no sense at all.
"Diana's death is a tragedy that has scarred so much of Harry's life and I can't imagine he would find this very appropriate.
"While he's always supportive in public I suspect he'll be absolutely horrified and she could hear plenty from him about it."
Taking to X, social media users also laid into Meghan for her "inappropriate" video.
One wrote: "Regardless of specific location, filming herself driving through Paris at night is sending exactly the message she intends to send."
It was also suggested the clip could be "not exactly helpful" for Harry, while another poster said: "You cannot make this up."
Another X user added: "Please tell me that's not real..? She didn't actually do that.. did she..?"
Meghan’s decision to post the video comes after Harry documented taking his own trip through the tunnel where his mom was killed in his 2023 memoir, Spare.
Harry was in Paris watching the 2007 Rugby World Cup semi-final when he was 23 and instructed his driver to take the journey.
He wrote: "The World Cup provided me with a driver, and on my first night in the City of Light I asked him if he knew the tunnel where my mother... I watched his eyes in the rear-view (mirror), growing large."
He goes on to note how he requested the driver go through the tunnel at 65mph. "The exact speed Mummy's car had supposedly been driving, according to police," he writes.
"Not 120mph, as the press originally reported." Harry continues: "I'd had plenty of bad ideas in my 23 years, but this one was uniquely ill-conceived. I'd told myself that I wanted closure, but I didn't really," he writes.