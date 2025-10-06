Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Meghan Markle

'What On Earth Was She Thinking?': Meghan Markle Slammed For 'Beyond Stupid' Social Media Video Post Near Princess Diana's Paris Death Site

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has been slammed for posting an 'insensitive' video while being driven near Princess Diana's death site in Paris.

Oct. 6 2025, Published 6:03 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle has been slammed for her "beyond stupid" social media video taken near Princess Diana's Paris death site.

RadarOnline.com can reveal her husband Prince Harry, 41, is expected to take a dim view of the post, which has angered those in royal circles.

Article continues below advertisement

'Insensitive Beyond Belief'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Megan Markle
Source: MEGA/@meghan;Instagram

Meghan filmed herself in her vehicle with feet up on seats close to crash site.

Article continues below advertisement

The Duchess, 44, made a surprise solo visit to Paris Fashion Week over the weekend and documented her trip to her 4.2million Instagram followers.

However, one particular post caused upset after she showed herself putting her feet up inside her car as it passed bridges including the Pont Alexandre III and the Pont des Invalides.

The next bridge along the Seine is the Pont d'Alma, next to the Pont d'Alma tunnel in which Diana, boyfriend Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul died in August 1997 — a tragedy that caused such trauma for her son Harry, Meghan's husband.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Harry Fury

picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is likely to take a dim view of the post, according to a royal expert.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams called the post "utterly bewildering", "beyond stupid", "insensitive beyond belief".

He also suggested Harry may privately express his disappointment at the post.

Fitzwilliams said: "I don't understand what on earth she was thinking — well, she can't have been thinking. No adviser would ever advise doing something so strange.

"She has every right to go to fashion events but to share a video which had any connections with the tragic death of the Princess of Wales defies belief.

"I'm sure she didn't mean to cause offence, she can't have been thinking, but it's insensitive beyond belief. It's a complete absence of thought.

Article continues below advertisement

Diana Crash 'Scarred Harry's Life'

picture of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Diana was killed in a crash inside the Pont d'Alma tunnel in 1997.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Johnny Depp and Charlize Theron

Johnny Depp Snubbed by Charlize Theron As Feud Between Former Co-Stars Explodes on the Red Carpet at Paris Fashion Week Show

Photo of Donald Trump

Gen Z Revolt! Trump's Support Among Young Americans Dramatically Drops After His Tariffs Tanked the Economy and Cost of Living Continues to Rise

Article continues below advertisement

"She couldn't possibly have intended to be disrespectful but it's another example of the Sussexes doing something that makes no sense at all.

"Diana's death is a tragedy that has scarred so much of Harry's life and I can't imagine he would find this very appropriate.

"While he's always supportive in public I suspect he'll be absolutely horrified and she could hear plenty from him about it."

Taking to X, social media users also laid into Meghan for her "inappropriate" video.

One wrote: "Regardless of specific location, filming herself driving through Paris at night is sending exactly the message she intends to send."

It was also suggested the clip could be "not exactly helpful" for Harry, while another poster said: "You cannot make this up."

Another X user added: "Please tell me that's not real..? She didn't actually do that.. did she..?"

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry spoke in depth about the crash and his subsequent trauma in his 2023 memoir, 'Spare'.

Meghan’s decision to post the video comes after Harry documented taking his own trip through the tunnel where his mom was killed in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

Harry was in Paris watching the 2007 Rugby World Cup semi-final when he was 23 and instructed his driver to take the journey.

He wrote: "The World Cup provided me with a driver, and on my first night in the City of Light I asked him if he knew the tunnel where my mother... I watched his eyes in the rear-view (mirror), growing large."

He goes on to note how he requested the driver go through the tunnel at 65mph. "The exact speed Mummy's car had supposedly been driving, according to police," he writes.

"Not 120mph, as the press originally reported." Harry continues: "I'd had plenty of bad ideas in my 23 years, but this one was uniquely ill-conceived. I'd told myself that I wanted closure, but I didn't really," he writes.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.