'What On Earth Was She Thinking?': Meghan Markle Slammed For 'Beyond Stupid' Social Media Video Post Near Princess Diana's Paris Death Site

"She couldn't possibly have intended to be disrespectful but it's another example of the Sussexes doing something that makes no sense at all.

"Diana's death is a tragedy that has scarred so much of Harry's life and I can't imagine he would find this very appropriate.

"While he's always supportive in public I suspect he'll be absolutely horrified and she could hear plenty from him about it."

Taking to X, social media users also laid into Meghan for her "inappropriate" video.

One wrote: "Regardless of specific location, filming herself driving through Paris at night is sending exactly the message she intends to send."

It was also suggested the clip could be "not exactly helpful" for Harry, while another poster said: "You cannot make this up."

Another X user added: "Please tell me that's not real..? She didn't actually do that.. did she..?"