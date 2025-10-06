Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's Hair Crisis! Future Queen Debuted Lighter Locks Before Quickly Returning to Signature Brunette Look Following Major Backlash and Rumors She's 'Wearing a Wig'

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

All eyes are now on Kate Middleton's hair... and her transformation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 6 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Kate Middleton – Britain's beloved Princess of Wales – may be facing a secret health crisis and losing her luscious locks due to grueling medical treatments just one year after announcing she was in remission, RadarOnline.com can reveal

Middleton recently appeared beside heir to the throne Prince William, her hubby, at London's Natural History Museum. But concerned witnesses say there was nothing natural about her unusually voluminous blond 'do.

"It looks like a wig. She's known for her long, lustrous, full, vibrant hair, and it is likely thinning due to all the treatment she's undergone," beauty expert Blake Johnson told RadarOnline.com.

Kate Middleton Wearing a Wig?

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Beauty expert Blake Johnson suggested Middleton may be relying on wigs and extensions amid her health battle.

Early last year, the 43-year-old mom of three revealed that she had an undisclosed form of cancer that was discovered after abdominal surgery – but in September 2024 shared she was given the all-clear after completing chemotherapy.

"From what I'm seeing and hearing, she's testing the idea of having to wear extensions and wigs. Her hair is most likely already thin, and she may be trying to hide some patches," added Johnson, who also observed that Princess Kate may have lost "20 pounds or more" amid her battle.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, sources said Middleton took a nearly eight-week break from palace duties at the end of summer to gather her strength to prepare to serve as queen because she's aware that the reign of King Charles, her father-in-law, may be cut short due to his own cancer diagnosis.

picture of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

The 43-year-old was previously diagnosed with cancer.

But now there are additional fears for the princess' well-being – and her signature look.

Correspondent Tom Sykes, author of The Royalist Substack, also expressed suspicion about Middleton's dramatically different hair, conferring with multiple staff at two London wig suppliers, who feel that she likely relied on "expensive" extensions to enhance her crowning glory.

Johnson believes health-conscious Middleton would never dye her natural hair with chemicals, given that many of the ingredients are considered carcinogenic.

'She's Trying Out Different Styles'

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Middleton returned to her brunette style while attending the Women's Rugby World Cup in East Sussex.

"That could explain why she would put on a Dolly Parton wig," he reasoned. "She's trying out different styles and different looks to give her hair some space and time to recover."

However, days after her shocking blond debut, Middleton reverted to her dark brunette style, wearing her more demure coiffure pinned back as she took in the Women's Rugby World Cup match between England and Australia in East Sussex.

Sources suggested the switchback may have been an attempt to brush off critics who noticed her sickly appearance – and cover up the physical signs of her anguish.

