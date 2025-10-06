Johnny Depp Snubbed by Charlize Theron As Feud Between Former Co-Stars Explodes on the Red Carpet at Paris Fashion Week Show
Oct. 6 2025, Published 8:56 a.m. ET
Johnny Depp suffered an awkward moment at Paris Fashion Week after he was snubbed on the red carpet by former co-star Charlize Theron.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 62, was attending the Dior runaway show when Theron, who has been promoting the J'Adore perfume for 20 years, arrived and greeted fellow guest Brigitte Macron.
Caught On Camera
But the actress, 50, failed to acknowledge Depp who was standing close-by, even though the pair starred alongside each other in 1999 movie The Astronaut’s Wife.
The clip, which was widely shared on social media, comes after Theron previously "liked" a 2023 Time article that critiqued Depp's comeback following his high profile defamation case.
After winning his 2022 defamation trial against Amber Heard, Depp began a measured comeback.
He returned to the spotlight with the 2023 French film Jeanne du Barry, which premiered at Cannes to a standing ovation.
Shunned By Hollywood
Around the same time, he re-established his partnership with Dior Sauvage, signing a record-breaking fragrance deal, which was why he was in attendance at the fashion show.
Depp has also focused on music projects with his band Hollywood Vampires.
So far, his comeback has leaned more on European cinema, fashion, and music rather than big Hollywood blockbusters.
Depp recently admitted in an interview: "I was shunned, dumped, booted, deep-sixed, cancelled, however you want to define it."
Referring to the trials, he said: "I fought it because had I not then I wouldn't have been me.
"Would I rather have not gone through that? Of course.
"But I learned more than I ever dreamed I could."
Bad Blood
RadarOnline.com revealed last month Depp may be given a Hollywood reprieve thanks to another former co-star, Orlando Bloom.
The British actor wants the veteran star to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after he was brutally axed by Disney bosses following Heard’s allegations.
Bloom, 48, voiced support for Depp's return at a fan event in Chicago: saying "I would personally love to see everybody back (in Pirates)."
His declaration comes amid rumblings of a sixth Pirates' instalment, with producer Jerry Bruckheimer affirming he'd back Depp's return "if he likes the way the part's written."
And one insider claims he will continue to push Depp's bid for a Hollywood resurrection.
The source said: "This is a long time coming for Johnny – he was quite literally in exile. But his win at trial over Amber opened the door for him to slowly rebuild his reputation and start working again.
"Orlando is the man to bring him back into the mainstream with a new Pirates flick – and he thinks Johnny would be a great wingman now he's single.
"He basically sees the movie as a passport to a huge boys' club that could resurrect his partying lifestyle and womanizing."
Depp now insists he's not seeking Hollywood's validation – but an insider told us he "desperately needs back in" to bump up his showbiz fortune, which was left in tatters by his eye-wateringly expensive legal battles and loss of revenue after he was exiled by Hollywood.
A source said: "With Jerry Bruckheimer exploring both reboot and legacy sequel routes for Pirates, the possibility of a full cast reunion, including Johnny, now seems more plausible than it did just a few years ago.
"As Johnny waits in the wings, Orlando has lit a torch for him – and that's a massive help."