Johnny Depp Snubbed by Charlize Theron As Feud Between Former Co-Stars Explodes on the Red Carpet at Paris Fashion Week Show

Around the same time, he re-established his partnership with Dior Sauvage, signing a record-breaking fragrance deal, which was why he was in attendance at the fashion show.

Depp has also focused on music projects with his band Hollywood Vampires.

So far, his comeback has leaned more on European cinema, fashion, and music rather than big Hollywood blockbusters.

Depp recently admitted in an interview: "I was shunned, dumped, booted, deep-sixed, cancelled, however you want to define it."

Referring to the trials, he said: "I fought it because had I not then I wouldn't have been me.

"Would I rather have not gone through that? Of course.

"But I learned more than I ever dreamed I could."