Joe Biden
Exclusive

Biden's Cancer Crisis! Ex-Prez Sparks Fears After Being Spotted With Surgical Scar on His Head as His Health Continues to Deteriorate

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden continues to battle cancer following his presidency.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 6 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

A bandage hiding a vicious scar from delicate cancer surgery provided a grim sign that feeble former President Joe Biden is facing a new life-and-death medical crisis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Reps for the 82-year-old, who notoriously was forced to reveal that he hid an advanced case of prostate cancer from the public in May, have now been compelled to admit that the massive gash above his right eye was the result of surgery to remove skin cancer lesions.

His spokeswoman, Kelly Scully, downplayed the Mohs surgery, which removed a potentially deadly malignant lesion and surrounding tissue. The tissue will now be tested to determine if it has spread to other parts of the body, but renowned internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Biden, told RadarOnline.com he believes the politician is in a potentially dire situation.

Biden's Cancer Fight

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Renowned internist Dr. Stuart Fischer warned Joe Biden's multiple medical problems raises concerns about his longevity.

"With so many medical problems, his longevity is definitely in question, and reports of dementia make him even more vulnerable," Dr. Fischer explained. "Melanoma is notorious for being unrecognized and dangerous."

It is unknown when Biden's skull received the nasty scar spotted by reporters last month while he was exiting the funeral of former Delaware Gov. Mike Castle.

The cancer crisis adds to a host of devastating health issues plaguing the aging 46th president, who was forced to drop out of the 2024 presidential race following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump, who went on to wallop replacement candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden's Outlook Revealed

Photo of Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in 2024 after Biden dropped out of the presidential race.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, reports have shown that Biden was stricken with two life-threatening brain aneurysms that required surgery, had cancerous lesions removed from his chest, and has nerve damage from peripheral neuropathy.

In May, Biden stunned the American public by admitting he was battling an aggressive, hormone-sensitive prostate cancer "with metastasis to the bone" – all while claiming to be in perfect health while president. The ruse sparked an ongoing congressional investigation probing his mental acuity while in the Oval Office and his use of an "autopen" machine that replicated his signature.

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Reports revealed Biden admitted to battling aggressive prostate cancer with metastasis to the bone.

"The prognosis is good," Biden gushed shortly after the announcement. "We're working on everything. All the folks [doctors] are optimistic."

But Dr. Fischer believes Biden is playing fast and loose with the medical truth.

"People can survive prostate cancer and skin cancer if it is treated early," he said. "But if you neglect it, it can be deadly."

