MSNBC
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: MSNBC's Golden Girls Are No Longer Speaking!: Joy Reid Takes 'a Sniper Shot' at Rachel Maddow as the Hosts' Friendship Crumbles Over 'Jealousy, Betrayal and a Paycheck'

Photo of Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid
Joy Reid was fired by MSNBC while Rachel Maddow remains on the network.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 6 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

MSNBC's golden girls, Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid, are no longer speaking – and it all comes down to cold, hard cash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Reid got the axe from her show The ReidOut in February, an act that Maddow slammed as "indefensible."

A Shot at Maddow?

Photo of Joy Reid
Joy Reid reportedly criticized Maddow's salary after her own exit from 'The ReidOut.'

But sources said behind the scenes, Maddow is choosing to protect her $30million-a-year empire instead of her so-called friend.

The bomb went off when Reid took a not-so-subtle shot at Maddow's rich paycheck. Reid didn't drop names, but everyone knew exactly who she meant when she lamented that she made just $3 million a year – "a tenth of what some of my peers make."

"It was a sniper shot straight at Rachel," an insider claimed. "She didn't need to say the name. Maddow's salary is public. The jab landed."

Photo of Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid
Sources claimed Maddow and Reid's friendship collapsed over salary tensions.

Now, sources said the sisterhood is in ashes, with Reid feeling abandoned and Maddow feeling attacked – and the gloves are off.

"Rachel plays the long game," another source said. "Joy plays with fire."

The result? Primetime's power duo has turned into a friendship torched by jealousy, betrayal and a paycheck too big to ignore.

Reid Rages Over Firing

Reid was fired from MSNBC earlier this year, as she broke down in tears in response.

"I've been through every emotion... anger, rage, disappointment, hurt... guilt. You know, (a feeling) that I let my team lose their jobs," she expressed during a heartbreaking Zoom interview with the Win With Black Women podcast.

"But in the end, where I really land... is just gratitude. Just pure gratitude and gratitude. Not just because people would take the time to get on a call like this or to take care of me. But also that my show had value."

As she was reflecting on The Reid Out, Reid broke down as she declared she was "not sorry" for going "hard on so many" progressive topics, including Black Lives Matter, immigration, the war in Gaza, or the Trump administration.

She said: "Whether it's talking about any of these issues and, yes, whether it's talking about Gaza and the fact that we as the American people have a right to object, to have a right to object to little babies being bombed.

"And where I come down on that is I'm not sorry. I am not sorry that I stood up for those things because those things are of God."

