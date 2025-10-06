EXCLUSIVE: Don Lemon's Massive Humiliation! Axed CNN Host Blasted as 'a F**king Moron' Who is 'Full of S**t' While Taping Podcast Footage on New York City Street
Oct. 6 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Don Lemon is still taking his lumps, with the axed CNN host being bitterly bashed as a "f----- moron" who is "full of s---" during an impromptu interview on the streets of New York City, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lemon, 59, was recording a man for a segment on his self-named podcast when an opinionated stranger cut him off seconds after his introduction by hurling the insulting comments during a tense exchange.
The fired cable host attempted to make lemonade out of the man's outburst by saying, "I'm glad you watch me."
Don Lemon Ripped On the Streets
But the hotheaded heckler clapped back, "No, I don't" – and went on to accuse Lemon's former TV home and MSNBC of lying about "genocide" in Gaza as well as "all wars."
Pithy Lemon defended the outlets by saying they'd reported on international court rulings. But the argument didn't seem to win over his critic, who doubled down on not being a viewer by likening his opinion to knowing who George Clooney is without watching the movie hunk's flicks.
"And I've seen you spouting nonsense," insisted the dude, who defended his verbal outburst by remarking, "It just comes out, man. Because you're big and think you're something."
A Heated Exchanged in NYC
Lemon marveled: "I would never in a million years walk up to anybody, whether I knew them or not, and call them a f------ moron. Not unless I had terrible self-respect and I wanted to lash out because I felt bad about myself."
But Lemon's adversary didn't flinch, reiterating: "I called you a f------ moron. I don't need to defend that 'cause it's accurate."
He finally strolled off, while taunting: "Go find a library."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lemon's 17-year CNN career ended in 2023 after sources said he was squeezed from his plum primetime spot due to diva-like behavior and misogynistic on-air comments.