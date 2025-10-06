EXCLUSIVE: Don Lemon's Massive Humiliation! Axed CNN Host Blasted as 'a F**king Moron' Who is 'Full of S**t' While Taping Podcast Footage on New York City Street

Don Lemon is still taking his lumps, with the axed CNN host being bitterly bashed as a "f----- moron" who is "full of s---" during an impromptu interview on the streets of New York City, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lemon, 59, was recording a man for a segment on his self-named podcast when an opinionated stranger cut him off seconds after his introduction by hurling the insulting comments during a tense exchange.

The fired cable host attempted to make lemonade out of the man's outburst by saying, "I'm glad you watch me."