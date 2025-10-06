Your tip
Prince Harry
Exclusive

Scandal-scarred Prince Harry at Risk of Being Pushed Out of Invictus Games Passion Project Due to Royal Family Estrangement... Which Has 'Tarnished' His Reputation

Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's Invictus Games future is at risk now due to the royal family feud raging on.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 6 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Scandal-scarred Prince Harry is at risk of being pushed out as patron of his Invictus Games passion project because he's no longer seen as beneficial to the wounded warrior charity amid his estrangement from Britain's royal family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to insiders, the Duke of Sussex – who founded the veterans organization in 2014 – has seen his legacy at the foundation tarnished by his reputation in his native U.K.

Burning Royal Bridges

Meghan Markle left royal duties with Prince Harry in 2020 as the couple pursued life in California.
Source: MEGA

"The duke has become an increasingly divisive figure, particularly in the Armed Forces," a source shared. "And that is not good for Invictus.

"We are all about bringing people together and inspiring those who have suffered hardship. Now, Invictus is firmly established, [and] it might be better if the duke took a step back."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harry, 41, and his American wife, 44-year-old former Suits star Meghan Markle, ditched their palace duties in 2020 to chase fame and fortune in her native California – and bad-mouthed his famous relatives in bridge-burning TV tell-alls and his book, Spare.

A royal insider told RadarOnline.com, "I think Harry was riding high when he left the royal family because it was on his own terms. He was thrilled, he was happy. But now everything is crashing down in front of him after all the decisions he made – leaving the family, the memoir, the Netflix series."

Harry's Past Charity Drama

Prince Seeiso co-founded Sentebale with Harry before his reported clash with Dr. Sophie Chandauka.
Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com also reported, earlier this year, Harry stepped down as patron for Sentebale – the African charity that he co-founded 19 years ago with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso in memory of their late mothers – after clashing with chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

"He probably thought that he would be a winner being away from the royal family," the insider shared. "But he's beginning to realize that things are blowing up in his face.

"I feel he's digging himself into one worse hole after another, and the Invictus Games is just as personal and near to his heart as Sentebale. Getting pushed out of the games is just another blow to his mental psyche."

Harry's California Bubble

Hollywood agents are said to be advising Prince Harry on Invictus in ways at odds with U.K. charity norms.
Source: MEGA

The source believes Harry is "living in this bubble in California" where "Hollywood-type agents" are likely giving him advice on what to do with Invictus, but explained: "That's obviously not how charity business works in the U.K."

The insider added: "I'm sure Meghan's also whispering in his ear. He's probably listening to her too much. They are both a little bit out of touch with reality – especially being surrounded by the Hollywood set."

