EXCLUSIVE: Scandal-scarred Prince Harry at Risk of Being Pushed Out of Invictus Games Passion Project Due to Royal Family Estrangement... Which Has 'Tarnished' His Reputation

"The duke has become an increasingly divisive figure, particularly in the Armed Forces," a source shared. "And that is not good for Invictus.

"We are all about bringing people together and inspiring those who have suffered hardship. Now, Invictus is firmly established, [and] it might be better if the duke took a step back."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harry, 41, and his American wife, 44-year-old former Suits star Meghan Markle, ditched their palace duties in 2020 to chase fame and fortune in her native California – and bad-mouthed his famous relatives in bridge-burning TV tell-alls and his book, Spare.

A royal insider told RadarOnline.com, "I think Harry was riding high when he left the royal family because it was on his own terms. He was thrilled, he was happy. But now everything is crashing down in front of him after all the decisions he made – leaving the family, the memoir, the Netflix series."