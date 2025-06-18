EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Phone Tapping Fear — Monarch Warned by Lawyers Not To Even Take Estranged Son Harry's Calls Over Duke of Sussex 'Bribery' Fears

It comes after huffy Harry, 40, failed to persuade the British court system to grant him lavish security when visiting Britain with his wife Meghan Markle, 43, and their two kids.

A source told us: "Charles has been advised even speaking to Harry now may be out of the question.

"He has been told Harry could use every word he says to wage a new war to get security protection, and the policy now when it comes to Harry is total silence.

"The king is also up against it with his health battle, and his advisers do not want anything being leaked by Harry."

Harry showed how loose-lipped he can be about his ultra-private family with the release of his moany memoir Spare.

Our insider added: "He clearly has no qualms about dropping his family in the s---, and neither does his wife.

"The thought of his own son using his words against him shocked Charles at first, but when he listened to his legal advisers he now sees it is a real legal risk and Harry is now totally frozen out of the royal fold as a result."