EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Phone Tapping Fear — Monarch Warned by Lawyers Not To Even Take Estranged Son Harry's Calls Over Duke of Sussex 'Bribery' Fears

Source: MEGA

King Charles has been told to avoid even his son's phone calls.

June 18 2025, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

King Charles has been urged not to reconcile with Prince Harry due to legal concerns over the Duke of Sussex's ongoing lawsuits against the British government.

The cancer-ravaged monarch, 76, has been privately advised by legal experts speaking to his estranged son could create significant legal risk – and leave the king open to Harry secretly recording their conversations and using them against his dying dad, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Legal Advice

king charles harry phone tapping fear legal warning royal feud
Source: MEGA

Legal experts fear Harry will use his chats with Charles to 'bribe' the monarch.

It comes after huffy Harry, 40, failed to persuade the British court system to grant him lavish security when visiting Britain with his wife Meghan Markle, 43, and their two kids.

A source told us: "Charles has been advised even speaking to Harry now may be out of the question.

"He has been told Harry could use every word he says to wage a new war to get security protection, and the policy now when it comes to Harry is total silence.

"The king is also up against it with his health battle, and his advisers do not want anything being leaked by Harry."

Harry showed how loose-lipped he can be about his ultra-private family with the release of his moany memoir Spare.

Our insider added: "He clearly has no qualms about dropping his family in the s---, and neither does his wife.

"The thought of his own son using his words against him shocked Charles at first, but when he listened to his legal advisers he now sees it is a real legal risk and Harry is now totally frozen out of the royal fold as a result."

brooklyn beckham prince harry style tell all family rift
Source: MEGA

Harry has been estranged from his family for years.

Harry’s long-running legal battle to have his police protection reinstated during visits to the UK dragged on for years.

He lost publicly funded security after stepping down from his working role in 2020.

But he is currently challenging that decision in court, and legal insiders say this places Charles in a delicate and potentially compromising position.

Royal lawyers are concerned if the King speaks to Harry about the case – even informally – any future account of that conversation could be used as evidence.

There is also worry private exchanges might later be revealed inaccurately.

Sources close to the royal household believe this legal entanglement is a primary reason for the king’s hesitance in seeking a reconciliation with his youngest son.

Resigned To Rift

king charles harry phone tapping fear legal warning royal feud
Source: MEGA

Charles is said to have accepted his relationship with Harry is utterly broken.

While the monarch has expressed regret over the breakdown in their relationship, he has also reportedly accepted that repairing the rift at this stage could prove more dangerous than helpful.

The situation has also been complicated by claims made in Harry’s 2023 memoir, in which the Duke published details of private conversations with family members, some of which were later said to be misremembered.

One former Palace aide said: "There is deep discomfort about any discussion of private conversations finding their way into the public domain – especially when there are legal proceedings underway.

meghan markle revenge royals prince harry security court
Source: MEGA

Despite her pops at the royals, Harry's wife Meghan Markle is said to be desperate for him to drop his war with The Firm over private security provisions.

"That's not just a family issue – it's a constitutional one."

Meanwhile, desperate duchess Markle, is said to be encouraging her husband to step away from the courtroom battles.

A former employee of the couple’s Archewell Foundation said: "She supports Harry 100 percent, but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment."

The source added: "She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he's been through and his love for her and their children, he can't. She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this."

