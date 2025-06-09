Your tip
Harry and Meghan's $153Million Divorce Deal Revealed — As Netflix 'Lay Down Deal for First Chat Since Split'

There's speculation about a 'divorce clause' being included in Harry and Meghan Markle's $153million Netflix deal.

June 9 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rumored $153million divorce deal has been uncovered, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the couple continue to face gossip about their marriage being on the rocks, Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, are said to be at odds when it comes to negotiating their new $153million Netflix deal, specifically over the inclusion of a divorce clause and the streaming giant having "first dibs" on a post-split interview.

Beyond Creative Conflict

prince harry royal exiled duke princess diana brother spencer surname
Source: MEGA

A source said Netflix knows Harry and Markle 'need them more than the other way around.'

The mouthwatering Netflix deal is said to be causing more than just a creative conflict between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A source explained: "The negotiation table couldn't look more different to 2020, when they had Oprah Winfrey, Spotify and Netflix all over them.

"Netflix isn't mucking around this time. They know Harry and Meghan need them more than the other way around, so how good this deal is depends on how far they're willing to go when it comes to sharing their story."

Fraught Negotiations

desperate prince harry meghan markle healing holiday divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

A 'divorce clause' is rumored to be apart of the Netflix deal.

Sources close to the couple said Harry and Markle are locked in fraught negotiations – and there's speculation about a "divorce clause" being included in the final deal after the mother-of-two's team was rumored to be "shopping around" a divorce memoir.

An insider said: "Everyone can see, with the stress of everything, that there are cracks starting to show, and it's only fair that Netflix get first dibs on an interview if they do eventually divorce.

"They know Harry and Meghan are under pressure and all the cards are on the table – from a divorce chat being locked in, in advance, to introducing their kids to the world."

meghan markle leaves harry fashion designer victoria beckham
Source: MEGA

Negotiations have sparked 'tense conversations' about how much of the couple's life they're willing to share.

While close pals claimed Harry and Markle have too much to lose by divorcing, the discussions have apparently ignited "all kinds of tense conversations."

One insider shared: "it's obvious Meghan, like any mom, is aching to fully show off her beautiful children to the world – Harry feels the same.

"But they both agreed many years ago to protect them, and until he's able to resolve his security fears, he'll never let them face the cameras. But they may have no choice – what leverage do they have at this point?"

Pressure to Produce

meghan markle leaves harry fashion designer victoria beckham
Source: MEGA

Sources said they're pressure on the couple to produce due to their 2020 deal's 'overhead agreement.'

Streaming projects like Markle's With Love, Meghan and Harry's polo documentary both received mixed reviews.

Meanwhile, Harry's fallout with his charity Sentebale's chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka earlier this year marked the latest in a stream of bad press for the couple over recent years.

The source added: "Their 2020 deal was an 'overhead agreement,' so while it might have looked huge, it didn't cover staff or production.

"They only get paid on what they produce, and let's face it, a lot of projects haven't come to fruition."

They continued: "Harry and Meghan need this deal for relevance, but at what cost?

"Neither of them wants to sign any deal that has a divorce clause in it – and these conversations have not been easy, to say the least.

"It's not just about money. It's about control. And it's easy to see why Netflix would want dibs on Harry and Meghan's next chapter, whether it includes a divorce or not."

