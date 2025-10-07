EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande Sparks Fan Fears as 'Wicked' Star Appears 'Worryingly Thin' After Major Weight Loss — 'Her Arms Are Skeletal'
Oct. 7 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Ariana Grande may have won the coveted Video of the Year award for Brighter Days Ahead at the MTV VMAs, but what people were really whispering about is how scary-skinny she is.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 32-year-old, who's been worryingly thin for some time, has reportedly plunged to a stick-thin 87 pounds – way below what's considered healthy for her 5-foot-2 frame.
Ariana's Weight Loss
"She's dropped a lot of weight in recent months," an insider shared. "Now her collarbones are sticking out, her wrists are so thin and frail-looking it seems they're liable to snap, and her arms are skeletal.
"She has virtually no body fat at all, and women need some for vital health functions, including hormone production, energy levels and insulation."
According to a source: "The fear she's suffering from a type of body dysmorphia is growing."
Health Risks Due To Weight Loss
But Grande herself thinks she looks great, the source said before claiming: "She seems to be under this bizarre delusion that being this skinny makes her more beautiful. People around her are worried, but it's a sensitive topic to bring up."
Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who doesn't treat Grande, told RadarOnline.com, "At 87 pounds and 5 foot 2, she is severely calorie deficient, which puts her at high risk for serious health harms."
He agreed she may suffer from body dysmorphia, a serious condition that causes an overwhelming preoccupation and anxiety over perceived body defects.
The disorder may cause her to stop eating, he said, which will lead to cascading health problems.
"First, she will lose mostly fat, and then as the disease progresses, she'll lose muscle and bone," Mirkin explained.
"If the calorie deprivation continues, her heart muscle can become so weak that it can't pump blood through her body – with terminal consequences."