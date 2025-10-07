EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande Sparks Fan Fears as 'Wicked' Star Appears 'Worryingly Thin' After Major Weight Loss — 'Her Arms Are Skeletal'

Ariana Grande may have won the coveted Video of the Year award for Brighter Days Ahead at the MTV VMAs, but what people were really whispering about is how scary-skinny she is.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 32-year-old, who's been worryingly thin for some time, has reportedly plunged to a stick-thin 87 pounds – way below what's considered healthy for her 5-foot-2 frame.