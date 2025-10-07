Keith Urban has 'Grown Close' to Newly-Single Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Following Nicole Kidman Split Amid Claims Singer is Dating 'Two Women'
Oct. 7 2025, Published 7:45 a.m. ET
Keith Urban has grown close to glamorous country star Kelsea Ballerini following his split from Nicole Kidman.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Ballerini is also freshly-single following her own break-up and according to new claims, has been a shoulder to cry on for Urban following his relationship breakdown.
Shoulder To Cry On
His closeness with Ballerini comes amid claims Urban is currently dating "two women" in the wake of his spilt form Kidman, having also been linked to his 25-year-old guitarist, Maggie Baugh.
An insider said: "It's true he and Maggie Baugh have been working closely together, but he's also still very close to Kelsea Ballerini, who's also newly single."
Urban and Ballerini have "crossed paths frequently over the years and maintained a supportive friendship," the insider added.
And while romance hasn't yet blossomed, Ballerini has recently become a trusted ally.
Ballerini split from Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes last month after almost three years together.
Her representative said: "They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn't. It happens."
Currently Unattached
The Tennessee-born blonde was previously married to Australian country star Morgan Evans.
The pair met in 2016, became engaged within months, and tied the knot in a romantic beachside ceremony in Cabo San Lucas in December 2017
For several years, they were country music’s picture-perfect couple, frequently performing together and sharing glimpses of their love on red carpets and social media.
However, cracks appeared by 2022, leading Ballerini to file for divorce.
In a twist, Morgan is also connected professionally to Urban.
The pair have collaborated over the years, and in 2018 Evans even joined Ballerini on stage as part of her opening act on Urban's Graffiti U Tour.
'Dating Two Women'
Urban and Kidman officially filed for divorce last Tuesday following 19 years of marriage and the birth of their two children.
A source has since claimed Urban has already moved on with an unnamed female musician.
Urban and Kidman were last publicly seen together back in June this year when they attended the FIFA World Cup match in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Australian–American actress currently resides at their $4million home in Nashville along with their two teenage children.
The actress was reportedly left 'blindsided' by the separation.
A source stated: "Keith never sees Nicole, either she is filming or he is on tour. There was a lot of love between the two and they might not divorce, but there is a world that they both live where neither of them are in it.
"Keith and Nicole have been together for decades and there is a world which they can reconcile, but the way their pairing is now, it is not a couple."
A separate source said the mother–of–four is "hurt" and did not want their 19–year marriage to come to an end.
"Nicole's hurt and feels betrayed. It's devastating to her. She's shocked," the insider said and added she "didn't want this and has been fighting to save the marriage."