Keith Urban has 'Grown Close' to Newly-Single Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Following Nicole Kidman Split Amid Claims Singer is Dating 'Two Women'

His closeness with Ballerini comes amid claims Urban is currently dating "two women" in the wake of his spilt form Kidman, having also been linked to his 25-year-old guitarist, Maggie Baugh.

An insider said: "It's true he and Maggie Baugh have been working closely together, but he's also still very close to Kelsea Ballerini, who's also newly single."

Urban and Ballerini have "crossed paths frequently over the years and maintained a supportive friendship," the insider added.

And while romance hasn't yet blossomed, Ballerini has recently become a trusted ally.

Ballerini split from Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes last month after almost three years together.

Her representative said: "They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn't. It happens."